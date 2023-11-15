Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: WOW Resorts and Marriott International have collaborated to launch a luxury resort and residential development on Al Marjan Island, one of the region’s most preferred tourism and investment destinations in Ras Al Khaimah. The project will be developed under the luxury brand, JW Marriott.

JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island is scheduled for a grand opening in late 2026 and marks the debut of U.S.-based WOW Resorts, who is bringing their 25 years of legacy in real estate to the top tourist and lifestyle destination of Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE. WOW Resorts is reputed for developing real estate projects of fine quality and craftsmanship in North America. The upcoming project is anticipated to feature the JW Marriott brand’s exceptional hospitality, thoughtful design and enriching experiences.

WOW Resorts and Marriott International inked their collaboration on Al Marjan Island in the presence of Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan; Anwar Ali Aman and Bhupender 'Bruce' Patel, co-founders of WOW Resorts; and senior representatives of Marriott International.

Located on Marjan’s flagship island development, set against the picturesque backdrop of stunning turquoise waters, JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island will be designed as an exquisite haven for both travellers and those seeking the pinnacle of indulgent resort living. This extraordinary project will cater to aspiring homeowners, the discerning global traveller, nature enthusiasts, and aquatic sports aficionados.

The residential development and luxury resort will offer uninterrupted vistas of the vast sea and will comprise of an exclusive portfolio of 524 residences, featuring a selection of 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom residences and luxurious penthouses, alongside 300 luxury guest rooms. The ultra-premium development will also feature a curated selection of seven distinctive dining venues, an indulgent spa, refreshing pools, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. These aspects, among others, will render this development an irresistible proposition for discerning investors and travellers across the globe.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “We are delighted to welcome WOW Resorts and the JW Marriott brand to our flagship development, in line with our commitment to creating unparalleled living experiences for residents and guests on Al Marjan Island. JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island are a luxurious offering that will boost investment opportunities for both homeowners and tourists keen on enjoying the perks of waterfront living in prime leisure hubs. Al Marjan Island offers a perfect blend of modernity and nature and with excellent returns on investment, it further reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as an investment and lifestyle destination.”

Anwar Ali Aman, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of WOW Resorts, expressed his gratitude for the prestigious partnership and said: “It is a privilege to work with Marriott International and Al Marjan Island to unveil our flagship project in one of the UAE's most eagerly anticipated developments. We are humbled by the opportunity to further enrich our portfolio in the luxury sector, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the government and leadership for their efforts in enhancing investments in the tourism, hospitality, and residential segments within the region.”

Bhupender ‘Bruce’ Patel, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of WOW Resorts, conveyed his pride in the forthcoming property and stated: “Our collaboration with Marriott International and our venture on Al Marjan Island represents a new chapter in our journey. With the demand for waterfront living on the rise, we are committed to optimising and elevating the experiences of all our cherished guests and residents as we embark on this remarkable project in the UAE, set on the enchanting Al Marjan Island, a prime investment destination in the region.”

Saahil Lalit, Vice President – Development, Middle East, Marriott International added: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with WOW Resorts and Marjan by bringing JW Marriott, one of our flagship brands, to Ras Al Khaimah. With its legacy of extraordinary hospitality, thoughtful design and enriching experiences, JW Marriott will be an ideal fit within the Emirate. This signing also marks our third deal within Al Marjan Island, and we are excited to further grow our portfolio within the iconic destination.”

Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Marjan Island in particular, have witnessed a consistent and steady demand for residential and tourism developments, indicating a positive outlook for real estate investment opportunities in the northern emirate. The sustainable growth in Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market and the appeal of waterfront living experiences have further attracted investors from across the globe, making Al Marjan Island a prime destination for lucrative returns on investment.

About Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About WOW Resorts

Dedicated to crafting unique experiences, WOW Resorts places unwavering emphasis on exceptional service and premium amenities across their portfolio of properties. At WOW Resorts, the overarching mission is to surpass the expectations of their guests. Their distinguished leadership, with vast experience spanning continents, ensures that the highest standards are upheld in both development and services. The commitment to delivery extends beyond development, as WOW Resorts extends support and guidance to property owners in various domains, encompassing asset management and operational support. For further information, please visit www.wowresorts.com.

Full Legal Disclaimer:

JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island are not owned, developed or sold by JW Marriott, GLOBAL HOSPITALITY LICENSING S.À R.L. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). WHITE OAK WEALTH GLOBAL FZ LLC uses JW Marriott Residences under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

