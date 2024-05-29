Margins Developments held a major celebration at Abdeen Palace in Cairo, hosted by the great musician Omar Khairat, to launch the development and operation of the first residential hotel resort bearing the Sheraton brand in Egypt and the Middle East, in the SHERATON project in Mostaqbal City, in partnership between Margin's and Al-Rabwa.

On the sidelines of the celebration, Eng. Mohamed Al-Aasar, Chairman of Margins Developments said: we are happy with this cooperation, as the project achieves elements of excellence, which include the distinguished location, precision of design, and quality of implementation, in addition to appropriate payment systems, as well as prices that are compatible with market changes. Hotel projects are a major product that fits with the country's plan to export real estate.

He added that we sought to conclude a new partnership of its kind in Egypt and the Middle East by contracting with Marriott International to develop and operate the first residential hotel resort bearing the Sheraton brand in Egypt in Mostaqbal City. This project is being implemented in partnership between Margins and Rabwa, and this project will be the first Sheraton Residence in the Egyptian real estate market, and we are always looking to find success partners who own major and international brands that offer everything new.



The ceremony was attended by many senior responsible state figures, businessmen, and art stars. Among them was Sherif Salama and his wife, the artist Dalia Mostafa, Ahmed Zaher and his wife, Mohamed Nour and his wife, Ahmed Fahmy and his wife, the singer Amira Farag, and the star Hisham Abbas, Nihal Anbar, Abeer Mounir and many stars and officials, and the Lebanese Annabella Hilal presented the conce