Stamina Sports and Fitness is a hub that provides a variety of sports activities where their core purpose is to give all age groupers a healthy life style.

Stamina’s programs consist of functional training, triathlon training, yoga, pilates, and many more.

Stamina is a functional training facility and a sports management company that focuses on producing, facilitating, promoting and organizing sports activities.

Stamina’s new facility covers more than 500 sqm split between indoor and outdoor space and is set to open Q1 2023

Cairo, Egypt: District Five, MARAKEZ’s signature project in East Cairo, will become home to Stamina’s new facility early 2023. It is a unique club concept that aims to provide the best training experience through outstanding facilities featuring state-of-the-art equipment, specialized coaches and effective training programs.

“MARAKEZ continually seeks opportunities that serve the different needs of its communities. Our developments are designed around convenience and the well-being of the communities that will come to populate them. We have developed District Five as truly-walkable development, and have taken this one step further by partnering up with Stamina; one of the country’s leading functional training operators. District Five’s community is getting bigger by the day, between residents, visitors and people who have moved their offices here.” said Yasmine Abou Samra, Chief Development Officer, MARAKEZ. “We’re positive District Five’s residents and office tenants will find Stamina a great addition to their daily routine”.

District Five is a mixed-used development strategically located in New Katameya in close proximity to Road 90, the American University in Cairo, Cairo Airport, Maadi and Nasr City.

“District Five provides a safe environment that is designed around a series of open spaces, an integrated network of trail systems, dedicated bike lanes, and communal plazas that connect the project together, making it an ideal fit for our events” Said Edward Saba, Co-founder of Stamina. The project capitalizes on the use of outdoor space, which our facility will make use of as well. At Stamina Sports and Fitness, we motivate and encourage our members to pursue their individual development and achievements. We’re thrilled to be expanding within a community that values health and well-being and we look forward to more collaborations with MARAKEZ”

District Five, also known as D5 is MARAKEZ’s latest development in Egypt. It includes D5M; the first mall in New Katameya with over 60,000 Gross Leasable Area (GLA) opening in the second half of 2022, Mindhaus; a 240,000 sqm office park and District Five Residences; the residential component of the project with over 1,800 residential units. MARAKEZ has started the delivery of residential and office units of District Five Residences and Mindhaus respectively, welcoming a growing population of +1,800 people within 6 the next months.

-Ends-

About MARAKEZ for Real Estate Investment

MARAKEZ is a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian conglomerate and largest mall developer and operator in the region – The Fawaz AlHokair Group. MARAKEZ is one of the largest mixed-use developers in Egypt with a portfolio of projects with one of the highest recurring revenue profiles in the country. Anchored by the flagship Mall of Arabia in West Cairo, MARAKEZ projects include the first residential towers in 6th October, AEON, as well as D5M, Mindhaus and District Five residential project in New Katameya. In addition to the opening of Mall of Tanta in 2019, Town Center in 2020 and the upcoming opening of Mall of Mansoura in 2023.

For more information, please visit:

www.marakez.net

www.fawazalhokair.com

www.arabiancentres.com