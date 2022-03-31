Dubai – MAPEI Construction Chemicals LLC, the fully owned subsidiary of MAPEI Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and chemical products from the building industry, commemorates the successful close of Expo 2020 Dubai and looks ahead towards a sustainable future city. Having contributed over 200 products that supported the sustainable construction of over 55 pavilions, 16 zones and 60 areas across the World Exposition, Mapei welcomes the initiative of repurposing 80% of the existing structures towards the development of a new Smart City, District 2020.

As the World Exposition comes to an end, the Expo 2020 Dubai site will transform and welcome a Smart and Sustainable new city, District 2020. Designed to support the future of working and living, to facilitate connection and collaboration, to cater an innovation-driven business ecosystem that fosters a community culture, and nurtures technology and digital innovation to support industry growth by bringing together global minds – District 2020 will serve as an international urban community in Dubai.

MAPEI Construction Chemicals LLC welcomes the innovative master plan as the Italian manufacturer’s vision aligns with Dubai’s vision to adapt to innovative strategies and invest in research and development to build a better future.

Stefano Iannacone, Director of Middle East and Africa at MAPEI says: “The UAE and Dubai Leadership have done a phenomenal job launching and seamlessly facilitating delegates, exhibitions, and leisure activities for Expo 2020 Dubai. As we come to the end of the exposition, I express my sincere congratulations to the Authorities on a successful event that has placed the Country at the centre of the globe. I would like to thank the Italy Commissioner’s Office for placing their trust in MAPEI to contribute towards the build of the state-of-the-art Italy Pavilion, and look forward to continuing our relationship for the next World Exposition.”

As a partner of the Italy Pavilion, MAPEI contributed over 30 eco-friendly products, weighing over 100 tons, towards the build of the iconic structure, and used a circular economy approach ensuring the pavilion was made from recycled and recyclable products. MAPEI aims to bring its increasing experience in Universal Expositions to the next Expo in 2025, having previously supported in the build of Expo Shanghai 2010 and Expo Milan 2015.

Hassan Bouhadi, General Manager of Mapei Construction Chemicals LLC says: “As a global manufacturing leader of adhesives, sealants, and chemical products for the construction industry, we have been manufacturing in the region for over 15 years. With a vision to develop a sustainable future that has a positive impact on the environment and communities across the world, our strategies align with the UAE Vision 2040, Urban Master Plan, and Projects of the 50, making us an ideal candidate for sustainable infrastructure development in the country. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the UAE on the successful close of Expo 2020 Dubai, and look forward to supporting their infrastructure development in the future.”

MAPEI’s substantial experience includes the build of iconic and ground-breaking projects in the region, including Riyadh Metro, Doha Underground, Hamad International Airport, Dubai International Airports, Burj Khalifa, The Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, and Burj Al Arab.

For further information please visit: www.mapei.ae