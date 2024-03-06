Orange Group wrapped up its participation in the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024), the biggest mega event for ICT companies in the world, which took place in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26th to 29th, and called from there to adopt innovation in order to prioritize the digital transformation vision and translate it into a reality which requires concerted efforts at the global level.

Orange Group’s subsidiaries were part of the pavilion where the Group showcased its revolutionary set of digital solutions and investments in 5G infrastructure with the aim of anticipating the customers’ needs in all countries where the Group possesses a geographical presence. The advanced solutions will contribute to the improvement of various sectors as well as the enhancement of the quality of life. The Group also introduced a number of advanced technological applications such as robotics that will play a more significant role in the business sector in the upcoming years, virtual stadiums’ applications and other technologies, while highlighting its ongoing efforts to promote sustainability.

Through its pavilion named "Innovation Approach", the Group shed light on the latest technological environmental-related solutions, and the best way to utilize technology in general and artificial intelligence in specific to upgrade sports activities. The Group underscored the importance of Cybersecurity solutions and their role in countering cyberattacks.

Orange Jordan, represented by the CEO Philippe Mansour, participated in the Congress, and exchanged experiences with attendees from telecom operators, network services providers, and investors in the digital sector. On the sideline of the MWC, Mansour stressed that “innovation” and “joint forces” are the pillars of materializing the digital transformation vision not only on the local level but also on the global one. He proudly referred to Orange Jordan’s experience in the Jordanian market where Orange was the first telecom operator to launch the actual experience of the 5G services.

During the Congress, the “Max it” application’s features were showcased, and it is active in the companies in several African countries. In this context, Orange Jordan, which operates with a local spirit and global standards inspired by the Group’s vision, announced that the application will be launched before the end of year. It will serve as an umbrella for all the electronic services provided by Orange Jordan for telecommunications, financial services, e-commerce and others, which in total enhances the customer experience in an unprecedented way, noting that the application is available to subscribers of other networks.

Within its endeavors to enhance the solutions provided to businesses in all countries it operates, the Group has unveiled “Mobile Private Network (MPN)” which is a new private cloud technology that works via the 5G and it is expected to revolutionize the world of communications.

The new technology combines cloud features with 5G-software-based to help businesses turn their digitization vision into a reality. The new service will not only benefit the business sector, but will also enter the world of entertainment by providing viewers who look forward to the world's biggest sporting event this year, which is the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, to catch up on the competition through 5GMPN technology which promises to deliver an exceptional speed.

It is worth mentioning that the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) organized Mobile World Congress, which is an exceptional platform for exchanging ideas and discussing the latest developments in the ICT sector, attracting more than 100,000 visitors from around the world every year.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, it enjoys a geographical expansion that spans over all of Jordan. Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees strive to provide the best customer experience available in line with the company’s positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader.

Orange Jordan offers an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence to put its digital empowerment and inclusion vision into action. Such a vision represents a cornerstone in the Orange Jordan’s CSR strategy which is enlightened by the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”. It revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, climate and environment, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with total revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 137,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 296 million customers worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 251 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group’s geographical presence expands over 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed in Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.