Dubai, UAE,– Mandiant today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2022 – the leading technology event in the Middle East.

At the trade fair, Mandiant will showcase its Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform that delivers the company’s expertise and intelligence to security teams of all sizes. Demos will be available of the platform’s modules, including Attack Surface Management, Security Validation and Automated Defense.

Gordon Love, Head of Emerging Markets at Mandiant commented, “GITEX is one of the key trade events on our calendar every year in the region. We are looking forward to engaging with our customers and partners, as well as other organizations looking for effective ways to improve their cyber security posture.”

“Mandiant has been helping organisations with cyber investigations since 2004, so we have a deep understanding of both existing and emerging threat actors, as well as their rapidly changing tactics, techniques and procedures. We believe that effective security is not only based on the technologies you have in place, but also on the expertise and intelligence behind them.

“Attackers regularly change their approach to evade detection, leaving defenders struggling to keep up. At GITEX, we will be available speak to business leaders and security practitioners on how to strengthen and continuously validate cyber defenses using real-time, threat actor-specific intelligence customized to their industry, country and organization.”

Across the MEA and emerging regions, Mandiant has a strong local presence in the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Turkey, Poland, and Romania. Mandiant helps organizations and government entities to develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instil confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

Mandiant will be at GITEX throughout the week, situated in Hall 1, B1 with partner, StarLink.

