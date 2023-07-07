Treble Trophy Tour to visit Abu Dhabi, UAE from 5-8 October 2023

The Treble Trophy Tour will visit more countries than ever before and Cityzens can vote for an additional destination for the trophies to visit



Manchester City has today announced details of its ‘Treble Trophy Tour’ presented by Official Club Partner, OKX, celebrating the Club’s historic 2022/23 treble winning season and this year, fans can vote for one of the countries the trophies will visit.



Following successful trophy tours in previous years City will take the Premier League trophy, FA Cup and – for the first time in the Club’s history – the Champions League trophy to fans in more countries than ever before.



This year’s tour will begin in Manchester, engaging the local community, before heading to Japan and Korea as part of City’s pre-season tour in Asia. The trophies will then make their way to Greece, China, India, Australia, the UAE, Norway, Argentina, America and Brazil plus many more destinations to be announced.



Fans in the UAE can look forward to the Treble Trophy Tour later this year, with the tour heading to Abu Dhabi from 5 to 8 October 2023.



This year, fans can also vote for a destination on the trophy tour via https://www.mancity.com/trebletrophytourvote



During the global trophy tour stops, fans will not only have access to see the trophies for the first time since the treble was secured, but will also have access to a range of activities such as match screenings, exciting activations and visits from club legends and mascot Moonchester, in addition to visits to Official Supporter Club branches and Cityzens Giving projects.



Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing Officer at City Football Group, commented: “The 2022/23 season was an historic and unprecedented year for Manchester City, with many special moments and memories made for the club and our fans.



“Celebrating our success with our fans has always been of huge importance for Manchester City but even more so as we look to continue to recognise the unique achievements and success we have enjoyed over the last year.



“By bringing the trophies to more global destinations than ever before, as well as offering fans the opportunity to have more access to see the trophies up close in Manchester we hope many people can relive the amazing moments we have all experienced together.”



Details for each city’s trophy tour will be announced shortly and fans can keep up to date at https://www.mancity.com/trebletrophytour and via the Club’s social media platforms.



About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Champions League, the European Cup Winners’ Cup, nine League Championship titles, seven FA Cups and eight League Cups. Manchester City FC is one of 13 clubs comprising the City Football Group.



Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly-decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 53,500 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games. For more information, please visit www.mancity.com.

