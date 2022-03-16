

Dubai, UAE: ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced its participation in the upcoming Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 21 to 23 March 2022. The company will showcase its full range of IT security solutions, including the recently launched cloud access security broker (CASB) component of its SIEM solution, Log360, and discuss how the rapid growth of cloud infrastructure services is driving increased interest in securing data, applications and workloads in cloud computing environments.



The evolution of CASBs has brought about several benefits, including compliance, data security, threat protection and overall data and traffic visibility. Manikandan Thangaraj, vice president at ManageEngine, said, "In this era of hybrid work, it is vital for organisations to improve their security posture. Implementing a CASB goes a long way in preventing data leaks and gives much-needed visibility into the usage of shadow applications. Traditional security defense mechanisms are no longer adequate."



At GISEC, ManageEngine will showcase its unified endpoint management tool, Desktop Central; its next-generation SIEM solution, Log360, which has user and entity behavior analytics capabilities for proactive threat analysis using AI and ML; and PAM360, which enables enterprises to establish strict privileged access governance and monitor privileged operations. The company will also highlight Device Control Plus and Application Control Plus, which enforce the principle of least privilege for employees using various devices and applications.

Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, regional director of sales at ManageEngine, said, “GISEC is the region’s largest and most anticipated cybersecurity exhibition. It is a perfect platform for us to showcase our innovative cybersecurity solutions and discuss new approaches to tackle the advanced threats posed by cybercriminals across the Middle East. With remote work redefining the parameters of work environments, businesses across industries have adopted different models of cloud infrastructure services. While cloud infrastructures have many benefits to offer businesses, it's important to acknowledge cloud security concerns. At GISEC, we aim to address the security concerns of organisations by helping them recognise the right tools and technologies for addressing them.”



Cybersecurity experts from ManageEngine will be available to network with key decision makers, address their IT security concerns and share insights on the latest security trends at booth number D 47. Demonstrations will also be held to offer a first-hand experience of the company’s security solutions.



About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organisations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the UAE, the United States, the Netherlands, India, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organisations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com; follow the company blog and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.