KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia/PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming COP28, scheduled to take place in Expo City Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 30 November – 12 December 2023 is expected to host a strong Malaysian delegation comprising more than 200 delegates, including ministers, government officers, subject matter experts, private sectors representatives, and other relevant organisations.

Malaysia will also have a presence through a dedicated Malaysia Pavilion, which will showcase Malaysia's thought leadership and proposition to the approximately 40,000 delegates expected to attend this global conference.

The recently held soft launch of the Malaysia Pavilion @ COP28 was officiated by YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change at IGEM 2023.

As a party to the Paris Agreement, Malaysia has committed to reduce its economy-wide carbon intensity (relative to Gross Domestic Product) of 45% by 2030 compared to the 2005 level. Malaysia also aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions as early as 2050, subject to the outcome of the Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) prepared by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

Malaysia will establish its own pavilion within the Blue Zone of COP28, intending to spotlight its proactive role as a climate leader and foster collaborations and investments. Throughout COP28, our pavilion will host interactive exhibits, panel discussions, and side events designed to offer diverse insights into Malaysia's climate initiatives.

Speaking at the Malaysia Pavilion COP28 soft launch, YB Nik Nazmi said, "Malaysia's participation in COP28 in Dubai, UAE, is a collective journey driven by determination. As we traverse this path, let us focus our energy on crafting impactful policies, pioneering technologies, and fostering transformative collaborations."

"Malaysia is proud to showcase our unwavering commitment to climate action through the Malaysia Pavilion. It serves as more than just a physical structure; it stands as a tangible demonstration of Malaysia's commitment and dedication to address climate change," said Nik Nazmi.

Malaysia's Pavilion at COP28 will be led by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change and Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation as the implementing agency. The Ministry also organised a Climate Change Forum: Road to COP28 on 5 September 2023 aimed at fostering further discussion and gathering diverse perspectives on Malaysia's agenda for COP.

In November 2023, Malaysia will be hosting the Asia Pacific Climate Week, showcasing our commitment to address climate challenges on a regional scale.

About MGTC

MGTC is an agency under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change (NRECC) mandated to accelerate green growth, advance climate actions, and foster green lifestyles within the community.

Guided by the National Green Technology Policy (NGTP), National Climate Change Policy (NCCP), Green Technology Master Plan 2017-2030 (GTMP), and the 12th Malaysia Plan, MGTC carries out various programs and initiatives to support stakeholders at all levels.

Heading towards 2030, and through a range of implemented programs and initiatives, MGTC aims to invest up to RM100 billion in green initiatives, create around 230,000 green job opportunities, and assist Malaysia in achieving net-zero GHG emissions by as early as 2050.

SOURCE Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation

