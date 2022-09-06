Abu Dhabi: Malaffi, the region’s first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform, a key strategic initiative of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH), has achieved a major milestone by connecting 1 billion unique clinical records from 7 million unique patient records in Abu Dhabi, in just three and half years.

Malaffi now connects nearly 100% of healthcare connected facilities in the Emirate with over 47,000 authorised users (doctors, nurses, allied health) from 2,347 healthcare facilities across the Emirate.

Known as one of the fastest rollouts of a Health Information Exchange (HIE) in the world, Malaffi enables the secure access and exchange of important health information in real-time to enhance quality healthcare and patient outcomes in Abu Dhabi. By providing a centralised repository of clinical data and providing advanced patient and population-level health insights, Malaffi plays a critical role in the digital transformation of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the 1 billion records milestone, Robert Denson, Acting CEO Malaffi said: “The Abu Dhabi government set ambitious plans to position itself at the forefront of digital transformation and quickly recognised the importance of connecting healthcare and the early integration of disruptive technologies such as AI and IoT.

“In just three and a half years, Malaffi established itself as a central component of the digital transformation of the healthcare system in the Emirate. This milestone supports our mission to deliver the safe and secure exchange of patient health information to enhance quality healthcare and patient outcomes in Abu Dhabi.”

Earlier this month, Malaffi launched its new Patient Risk Profile functionality available to the physicians authorized to use Malaffi that l uses AI to predicts patients’ future risk of developing certain chronic diseases or suffer an acute event that supports the provision of preventive care. Further milestones are anticipated over the coming months as Malaffi works on expanding its products and functionalities.