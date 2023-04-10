Dubai, UAE – Get ready to make this Eid unforgettable with Dubai Shopping Malls Group's latest campaign – 'An Eid to Remember, an Eidiya to Cherish', taking place from 12-22 April 2023.

During this time, customers can head to their favourite participating malls and spend as little as AED 200 for a chance to win up to AED 200,000 in an exciting digital raffle. Shoppers simply need to present their purchase receipts to the customer service desk at the mall to register for an e-ticket to enter the campaign.

A total of 22 lucky shoppers will be selected at draws during the last three days of Eid—guaranteeing a memorable Eid filled with amazing shopping experiences and the chance to win big. A sum of AED 15,000 will be awarded to six winners, whereas six other winners will take home AED 10,000 and 10 winners will walk away with AED 5000.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, said: "We are pleased to add joy and prosperity to our customer's lives with our new Eid campaign. Imagine the excitement of taking home thousands of dirhams and all the amazing things you can do with them. At Dubai Shopping Malls Group, our commitment is to give back to our community through our campaigns, and by building on our continuous success, we aim to deliver an Eid to remember to our valued customers."

The participating malls in Dubai Shopping Malls Group's Eid promotion this year include Al Barsha Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Bustan Centre, Al Khail Gate, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue, Century Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Villanova Community Centre, Etihad Mall, Lulu Silicon Central, Nad Al Hamar, Shorooq Community Centre, Serena Marketplace and Mudon Community Centre.

For more information, visit http://www.dubaimallsgroup.com/ and make this Eid one to remember.

About Dubai Shopping Mall Group:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is a non-profitable, umbrella organization of malls set up under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to promote shopping, retail trade and the mall industry in Dubai. Launched in 1998, one of the primary objectives of DSMG is to synergize marketing initiatives and provide better quality services to the visiting shoppers in the malls.

As an association of malls, DSMG is committed to ensuring that the shopping experience in Dubai is without parallel, assuring visitors that any mall that is a member of the association will provide them with the right retail experience and deliver on quality, service and innovation.