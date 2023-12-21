Makarem, Dur Hospitality’s leading hotel brand specialized in serving visitors of Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, has signed a management and operation agreement with Saudi Edarah Co to operate Rwaya Hotel in Makkah.

Located in the vibrant Khalidiya neighborhood, the 31-story Rwaya Hotel is set to commence operations in the first quarter of 2024. A mere 7-minute drive from the Grand Mosque, the hotel features 592 rooms, a grand main restaurant, banquet halls, prayer areas for both men and women, and parking facilities.

The agreement cements Makarem's position as a leading Saudi hotel brand, offering unique hospitality services. It further strengthens the brand’s expansion strategy in the holy cities, introducing new options for guests within its diversified hotel portfolio. Makarem will manage every aspect of the new hotel, including guest services, food and beverage, and rooms, in its distinctive style of spiritual hospitality to enhance pilgrims’ experience with the highest international standards, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Commenting on this milestone, Dur CEO, Mr. Sultan Al-Otaibi, said, "We take immense pride in this partnership, focused on elevating Makarem's services and reinforcing its position as the preferred choice for pilgrims—a well-deserved accolade over the years.” He expressed his enthusiasm and the significance of this partnership with Saudi Edarah Co, a prominent leader in the Kingdom's real estate development sector. This collaboration is expected to unlock promising opportunities for cooperation across various dimensions with Dur Hospitality.

On his part, President of Hotel Operations at Dur, Mr. Hassan Al-Ahdab, stated, "We are thrilled to sign this agreement and are anticipating its great impact in reinforcing Makarem's position in the dynamic hospitality sector and paving the way for exceptional services for pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah. Our unwavering commitment to continuous expansion drives us to strategically advance our operational and accommodation capabilities, creating an integrated, modern, and advanced network that enhances the overall experience for pilgrims and visitors. This agreement aims to attract outstanding Saudi talent in the hospitality sector, further cementing Makarem’s leading position in localizing expertise within the industry.”

Nasser Al-Omaier, the Chairman of Saudi Edarah Co, said, “Rwaya Hotel will offer an exceptional hotel experience, catering to the needs of visitors to the holy sites, from its strategic location to the opulence of its structure and associated facilities. Selecting Makarem to operate the hotel underscores the alignment of visions between Makarem and Saudi Edarah Co, with a shared goal of enhancing the pilgrims' experience."

Makarem offers world-class services and innovative products designed to meet the diverse needs of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors. The company currently operates 2027 rooms across its hotels, aligning with its strategic plan to enhance its presence in the holy cities and scale up its portfolio to 10,000 rooms by 2028.