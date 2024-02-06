Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Makana 360 is honored to announce its partnership with the World Defense Show (WDS) 2024, providing unparalleled social listening and monitoring services to one of the leading global defense and security events. Makana 360 will also offer benchmarking media analysis against similar global events and occasions. Set under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, WDS 2024 represents the pinnacle of innovation and future trends in the defense industry, spanning land, sea, air, space, and security sectors.

As the defense industry continues to navigate through a rapidly evolving technological landscape, the demand for strategic insights and real-time analytics has escalated. Acknowledging this critical need, WDS in partnership with Memac Ogilvy has engaged Makana 360 to deploy its sophisticated digital and social listening methodology. This initiative aims to enrich the event’s strategic planning, media coverage abd audience engagement by tapping into deep insights from a plethora of digital media platforms.

Strategic Insights for a Global Defense Platform

Makana 360’s cutting-edge approach will provide WDS 2024 with an in-depth understanding of media coverage, audience engagement, competitive dynamics, and industry trends. By analyzing data from diverse digital channels, including News, Magazines, Blogs, Forums and and media like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and more, Makana 360 will deliver actionable intelligence, supporting WDS in having targeting global influence and engagement with key stakeholders in the defense sector.

“This collaboration with the World Defense Show 2024 underscores our dedication to leveraging social listening for profound insights,” said Abdurrahman Al-Husami, Founder and CEO of Makana 360. “Our goal is to empower WDS with a comprehensive understanding of their audience and industry trends, and how media capture the event, ensuring the event’s continued success and global impact.”

About World Defense Show

The World Defense Show is a biennial global event focused on the future of the defense industry, showcasing technological advancements across all defense sectors. Held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between 4-8 Feb 2024, WDS facilitates vital communications between decision-makers in the defense field, attracting royal visits, official delegations, and industry executives from around the world.

About Makana 360

Makana 360 data-driven communication consulting firm specializes in providing social listening and audience insights, enabling organizations to make informed strategic decisions. With a commitment to innovation and accuracy, Makana 360’s services enhance the strategic positioning and reputational strength of its clients in the digital age.