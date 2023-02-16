Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As the world rallies to support the victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria last week, Majid Al Futtaim announced today a USD 1 million aid package to support relief efforts in both countries. The company is also launching a regional donation drive through its different outlets and digital touchpoints to encourage and facilitate employee and customer donations.

The support will be split evenly between monetary and in-kind donations of essential items through Carrefour in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent’s “Bridges of Giving” campaign. Majid Al Futtaim is bringing together its various assets including retail, shopping malls, communities and hotels to pledge financial support, set up donation sites, and facilitate customers donations.

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim - Holding, said: “Our thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria following the catastrophic earthquakes that struck the region last week.”

“At Majid Al Futtaim, we have pledged to provide aid, both financial and in-kind, to support the victims in both countries. Donation drives across our assets have been established and we are actively encouraging our community to do all they can. Through these efforts, and with the help of our customers, we hope to make a small impact during this humanitarian crisis.”

Donation sites are being set up in Majid Al Futtaim malls to accept physical contributions. In addition, Mall of Emirates will also facilitate cash donations for those who wish to support with financial aid.

Carrefour outlets across the region will also accept customer donations. In the UAE customer donations will be directed to Emirates Red Crescent, and can be made in-store, online or via SHARE point

Donations. Carrefour Qatar will allow customers to donate online, while Carrefour Egypt, Oman, Iraq, Bahrain and Jordan will enable customers to donate both in-store and online vial local NGOs.

SHARE mobile application users can offer their SHARE points by way of donation to the cause, the value of which will then be doubled by Majid Al Futtaim.

