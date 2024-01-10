Muscat: Maisarah Islamic Banking Services, BankDhofar’s Islamic Banking window, announced the launch of its Minor Account, a new and innovative product designed to empower young individuals and instill positive financial habits from a young age.

The Minor Savings Account offers a comprehensive range of features that provide a strong foundation for a secure financial future. It brings to fore Maisarah’s commitment to financial literacy, demonstrating that the account isn’t just about deposits and withdrawals.

“We are excited to launch the Minor Savings Account and provide young individuals with the tools and resources they need to develop a strong financial foundation,” said Amor Said Mohamed Al Amri, DGM and Head of Maisarah Retail Banking. “We believe that financial literacy is essential for success in life and we are committed to empowering young people to make informed financial decisions as well as achieve their goals.”

The Minor Savings Account is a Shari’a compliant solution (based on Mudarabah principles) specially crafted to cater to the unique needs of minors aged between 13 and 18 years, providing them with a safe and accessible platform to manage their funds while learning the essential principles of money management. With no minimum balance requirement, competitive profit payments based on monthly average balance, flexibility in changing withdrawal limits as per the request of the father/ guardian as well as a customized debit card, young account holders enjoy the benefits of an innovative product whilst being assured of monthly financial assistance through social protection program.

In addition, parents or guardians can actively participate in their child's financial journey by monitoring account activities and transactions. This feature promotes responsible money management and transparent communication. Maisarah will also issue a supplementary debit card with the minor’s name with no restriction on the father/ guardian to deposit or withdraw money at any time and free standing instructions.

The Minor Savings Account can be opened by the minor’s father/ guardian with a copy of a passport or national ID, birth certificate, and proof of address (electricity/ water bill). The father/ legal guardian will also have to provide ID (if Omani). Expatriates will have to provide copies of the Resident Card and the passport visa page.

Maisarah Islamic Banking Services – BankDhofar’s Islamic Banking window, offers a wide range of Shari’a compliant financial solutions and services that cater to the needs of its retail and corporate customers, which is continuously being positively reflected in the responses of our valued customers.

For more information on the Maisarah Islamic Banking Services Minor’s Account, visit any Maisarah Islamic Banking Services branch or our website at www.maisarah-oman.com.