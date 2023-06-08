Dubai, UAE: Mahzooz, the UAE's favourite weekly draw that has produced 46 millionaires to date, will join thousands of Filipino expats to celebrate the 125th Philippines Independence Day on June 10th, 2023.

Taking place at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Kalayaan 2023 will feature a spectacular line-up of fun, cultural and entertainment activities including fashion shows, community parades, ethnic dances and more.

As a platinum sponsor, Mahzooz invites all its Pinoy fans to a variety of games and exciting prizes, that will take place at the brand’s dedicated space, from 8 am to 8 pm. Mahzooz will also take centre stage at 6.30 pm for an additional fun and prize-filled activity right before the much-anticipated appearance of the Iron Heart cast including Sofia Andres, Richard Gutierrez, and Sue Ramirez.

Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS LLC, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, said: "We are delighted to be able to commemorate such an important day with the Filipinos in the UAE, our second largest participant community. This event gives us an opportunity to remind the public including our customers of the 50,000 Filipino lives we have changed through the AED 64,000,000 Mahzooz has given them away in prize money in the past two years”.

Mahzooz had crowned to date 6 multi-millionaires from the Philippines including 5 males and 1 female winner.

Join us for a chance to participate in fun-filled games and win exciting prizes.

Join Mahzooz, live the good life

