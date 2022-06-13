Cairo, Egypt: Magnom Properties, the real estate arm of Rawabi Holding, has appointed JLL, a leading professional services firm that specialises in real estate, investment management and development consultancy services, to act as project managers, office and retail advisors for the developer’s upcoming projects in the region.



JLL will advise on Magnom Properties’ high-value commercial, residential and lifestyle projects in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the wider Middle East and North Africa region while providing consultancy services to develop the strategy, budget and timeline of the projects.



With strong credentials in driving sustainable projects, JLL’s vision to shape the future of real estate for a better world aligns with Magnom’s goals to ensure its projects adhere to the highest sustainability standards. Together, JLL and Magnom will support the region’s ambitions to achieve net zero emissions.



Maged Marie, CEO, Magnom Properties, said: “We are committed to developing high-value projects that uphold the highest standards in sustainability. Through our partnership with JLL, a company with proven experience in sustainable project management, we aim to ensure our projects adhere to the highest standards of sustainability. Our goal is to support the economic growth of the region while also being a strong partner in supporting decarbonisation strategies.”



Ayman Sami, Country Manager, JLL, said: “The focus of Magnom Properties to develop and manage sustainable projects with the lowest carbon footprint serves as a model for the region as it focuses on transitioning to net zero emissions. We have a strong track record in delivering large-scale projects globally and we will bring our expertise in Project Management, Retail, Offices and Property Management to support Magnom Properties, ensuring that they achieve their ambitions.”



“We are happy to be part of this relationship working closely with world-renowned architects and contractors on a very unique project in the New Capital that is anticipated to be a leader in driving change,” he added.



Magnom Properties recently hosted the world-renowned architect Adrian Smith along with his partner Gordon Gill of the international design firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture in Egypt and Saudi Arabia where they discussed mutual collaborations and toured various sites.