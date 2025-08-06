Abdallah Sallam: “The project reflects Madinet Masr’s strategy in building integrated and sustainable urban communities according to the highest standards of quality and luxury.”

Cairo – Madinet Masr (EGX code: MASR.CA), one of Egypt’s leading urban community developers, has announced the launch of its latest project “Talala” in the heart of New Heliopolis City, with a total investment of EGP 90 billion. The launch of the project comes as part of the company’s ambitious expansion strategy to meet its customers’ evolving needs and enhance the living standards by offering luxurious, high-quality living experience. The project is expected to achieve estimated sales value of EGP 202 billion, reflecting Madinet Masr’s commitment to its pivotal role in supporting and developing the Egyptian economy through the development of sustainable, integrated communities with added value.

Talala project is strategically located in the heart of New Heliopolis City, extending over two land plots covering a combined area of 491.41 feddans (2,064,065.16 sqm). The development is divided into two phases: phase One occupies 246.31 feddans and phase Two covers 245.12 feddans.

Talala project is designed to introduce a new concept of integrated living, offering a high-end environment that ensures the highest levels of comfort and luxury for its residents. The first phase of the project consists of 4,174 fully finished units, including standalone villas with areas ranging from 180 square meters to 287 square meters, townhouses of 175 square meters, double-loaded townhouses of approximately 170 square meters, in addition to S-Villa units ranging from 215 to 245 square meters, and residential apartments ranging from 35 to 170 square meters. The delivery of the units is expected within 4.5 years.

Commenting on the new launch, Eng. Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, stated: “The launch of “Talala” project reflects our firm vision in building and developing sustainable urban communities, in addition to providing real estate products according to the latest global standards that meet the diverse needs and aspirations of our customers. For over 66 years of legacy, we remained committed to delivering integrated living experiences that blend quality, luxury, and sustainability. ‘Talala’ is a new step in our journey towards creating a positive and sustainable impact, contributing to strengthening our position in the Egyptian real estate development sector and reaffirming our ambitious plan based on innovation, calculated expansion, and continued development of the Egyptian real estate market.”

Talala project also includes a wide range of integrated facilities and services that meet all needs, including administrative offices and retail stores for daily needs, as well as a Club House that sports and social activities to strengthen community bonds and provide a variety of recreational activities. To enhance the educational aspect, the project includes a university that provides high-quality educational opportunities.

About Madinet Masr

Madinet Masr is one of Egypt’s leading urban development companies, with a legacy that dates back to 1959. With a commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and community enrichment, Madinet Masr has played a pivotal role in shaping the urban landscape of Cairo and beyond.

The company is renowned for developing landmark residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects that integrate quality living with forward-thinking design. Flagship developments such as Taj City and Sarai reflect Madinet Masr’s vision of building inclusive, future-ready communities that prioritize livability, accessibility, and long-term value.

Madinet Masr boasts a robust landbank of 12.8 million square meters, enabling long-term development plans and a strong pipeline of future projects. This strategic asset base underscores the company’s capacity to sustain growth and respond to evolving market demands.

Guided by its purpose — to drive growth in Egypt by developing sustainable communities — Madinet Masr is actively expanding its footprint across the country. The company leverages its deep market expertise, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric approach to deliver projects that enhance quality of life and foster long-term economic and social prosperity.