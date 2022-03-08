The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” organised a training programme on statistical analysis (SPSS) as part of a series of programmes organised by Madayn to qualify and develop the human cadres in the various industrial cities. The programme aimed at introducing the participants to SPSS software, statistical methods used in research and data analysis, and methods and steps of field research.

This training programme is derived from Madayn’s vision, mission and objectives to develop the human cadres in its industrial cities by boosting essential administrative, financial and technical skills to enhance their performance and productivity. By organising a series of training programmes and events that highlight the trending topics and challenges locally and globally, Madayn aims at developing the skills of the national cadres and support the Sultanate’s training and Omanisation efforts and initiatives by providing scientific and practical training opportunities to the cadres, and eventually meet the needs of the industrial sector.