The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” in cooperation with Oman Centre for Governance and Sustainability organised a training programme on ‘Skills of Compliance Officers’. The programme aims at contributing to improving the workplace environment, enhancing organisational performance, strengthening partnership between Madayn and the public sector, and hence achieving the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The programme highlighted firms’ self-assessment process, compliance requirements, labour law and regulations, compliance concepts and processes, development of databases, regulatory compliance policies and regulatory guides, compliance samples, and governance and its objectives that are aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

