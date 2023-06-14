The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” has signed an agreement with Oman National Transport Company (Mwasalat) – part of Asyad Group – to introduce a new stop at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) as part of Route 6 at KOM’s bus stop. The aim is to enhance mobility by providing a safe and accessible transportation option for individuals commuting to and from the Knowledge Oasis Muscat.

By strategically adding a stop at KOM, Madayn and Mwasalat aim to facilitate easier access and contribute to the overall efficiency of public transportation in the area. Mwasalat will commence operating trips to this location starting from next September. The agreement was signed by Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn, and Badar bin Mohammed Al Nadabi, CEO of Mwasalat.

Eng. Jaafar Al Ajmi, Director General of KOM, stated that this agreement embodies a significant advancement in fostering a conducive business environment at KOM and perfectly aligns with Madayn’s ongoing efforts to attract investments in the ICT sector. “The agreement complements KOM’s existing initiatives in promoting a healthy and sustainable work environment, while also raising awareness on environmental preservation among the entire KOM community. Through the agreement, we aim at encouraging employees, and students of colleges and institutes within KOM to use public transportation and play a role in minimising carbon emissions,” Al Ajmi pointed out.

Al Ajmi added that this agreement comes simultaneously with Madayn’s completion of the Ring Road project and the transformation of Knowledge Oasis Muscat into a new appearance. The project included the construction of roads spanning 7.7 km, an 8-km pedestrian walkway, a 6-km cycling route, a 5-km sewage network, and a 6-km rainwater drainage channels. The project also involved the installation of 286 solar-powered streetlights and the implementation of advanced surveillance system, consisting of 51 cameras. Moreover, KOM’s management will soon announce a number of strategic and service projects scheduled for implementation in the second half of the current year, designed to reinforce business efficiency and foster an ideal investment environment in KOM.

On his part, Badar Al Nadabi, CEO of Mwasalat, emphasised on the significance of this partnership with Madayn: " This new partnership with Madayn involves the addition of a new stop at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat, as part of Route 6. This stop will enhance accessibility to KOM by providing accessible and safe transportation services, while also boosting economic, social, and environmental benefits through promoting the use of public transportation."

He added, "At Mwasalat, we aim at delivering quality and efficient public transportation services and promote the use of public transportation in the Sultanate of Oman, and we are optimistic that this agreement, in collaboration with Madayn, will contribute significantly to realising this goal. Through the implementation of Mwasalat’s smart transportation system, this collaboration with Madayn will positively motivate the community to use these transportation options, which represents a significant step towards achieving our objective.”