Knowledge Oasis Muscat, the technology arm of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, launched on Wednesday KOMmunity initiative which aims at bringing together KOM tenants under one platform to network, share business opportunities and ideas, and address problems that need to be solved.

KOMmunity event is an outcome of a newly formed advisory team created by Madayn, which includes representatives from leading firms in the field of knowledge and technology. By creating a business community that will strengthen the economic base and help tenants to engage and partner in doing business, this initiative is expected to reflect on sustaining businesses and providing quality job opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Eng. Jaafar Al Ajmi, Director General of KOM, stated that the rapid developments seen by knowledge and technology industries worldwide have made it essential for the economic zones to explore flexible strategies that keep pace with these developments and achieve business sustainability.

“From this standpoint, Madayn’s management formed an advisory team to develop strategic policies and plans for KOM in a phased manner. This team launched KOMmunity initiative to maintain effective communication, exchange expertise in knowledge and technology fields, and discuss developments triggered at local and global business scenes,” Al Ajmi added.

Officials of KOM then highlighted the key projects that are currently being implemented by Madayn in KOM, which comprise the Ring Road project and its associated services that include road works and lighting, rainwater drainage, sewage network, water network, firefighting system, electrical works, CCTV, and pedestrian and cycling paths.

The officials also pointed out that Masar Service Centre is in its soft launch phase in KOM 3 building since last month. Presenting an ideal and integrated platform for local and foreign investors to benefit from a wide range of services, Masar Service Centre aims at accelerating and simplifying procedures, strengthening relations with partners to provide integrated services to investors, and ensuring a reliable and secure environment for the companies to conduct day-to-day transactions with the concerned bodies. Investors can obtain necessary approvals, permits and licenses required for their projects under one platform and within a specific timeframe through Masar.

