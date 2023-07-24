Rabat: Madaëf, leader in tourism investment in Morocco, was recently certified among the best places to work in Morocco for 2023. The "Best Places to Work" certification is awarded to the most performing companies in terms of working conditions and employee experience.

The results of the certification illustrate the various initiatives undertaken by the company to attract, support and retain employees and help them grow personally and professionally.

In a statement from said Ghizlane Khaloufi, Director of the Finance and Resources Division, she said “This distinction confirms our commitment to the development of human capital, and in particular that of building a strong corporate culture and an inclusive work environment, conducive to the development and performance of our employees.”

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Morocco, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

-Ends-

About Madaef

Madaëf is a leading company in tourism investment in Morocco. Madaëf uses its in-depth knowledge of the sector for the development and operation of tourist assets, contributing strongly to the emergence of new tourist destinations, to the strengthening of the reception capacity and to the upscaling of the national tourist offer.

Today, Madaëf owns no less than 50 tourist assets in operation, throughout the Kingdom. 16 renowned partner hotel brands, 17,327 beds in operation and more than 5,100 direct jobs. Madaëf also aims, through its proven expertise in Asset Management, to focus its intervention more on the customer experience and innovation.

About the Best Places to Work Program

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program recognizing leading workplaces around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes the organizations attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee survey, an HR assessment is conducted focusing on evaluating the organization HR practices against the best standards.

Linked : https://www.linkedin.com/company/best-places-to-work-program

Twitter : http://www.twitter/bptw4

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/bptw4all

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org