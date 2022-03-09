Abu Dhabi-UAE: – In a bid to elevate community awareness about the importance of shared social responsibility and help advance social priorities that benefit the people of Abu Dhabi and the UAE at large, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is set to host the 2nd edition of the ‘Exchange’, a space designed to educate and empower individuals and inspire them to join a collaborative community and address social priorities.

Themed ‘Collaborate for Good,’ the social innovation space will commence at the Galleria in Abu Dhabi on March 16 and continue until March 29. The Exchange serves as a platform to offer inspiration, free workshops and the opportunity to meet like-minded people who are passionate about helping others.

The space will foster dialogue between third-sector organisations, the private sector, the government and the community. The 2022 edition will comprise workshops, panel discussions and collaborative spaces that drive genuine and tangible change.

The agenda also features a diverse selection of inspirational speakers who will be sharing their learnings, knowledge and innovative social ideas covering a broad array of areas, ranging from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), social entrepreneurship and social investment, to volunteering. Visitors can also learn more about Ma’an’s mission, discover volunteering opportunities and take steps towards fostering their own social enterprises.

Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an said: “The Exchange aims to bring people together to effectively tackle through collaboration critical social issues that hinder progress and development. The Exchange is launched as part of our continued efforts to create a caring and forward-thinking community that collectively leverages its knowledge and resources to address social priorities.”

Her Excellency pointed out that in order to encourage social innovation, it is necessary for members of the community to proactively share their ideas and apply their knowledge and expertise to where it is most needed.

“Everyone can shape a better future for our community – but we can't do it on our own. At the Exchange, Ma’an enables all of us to work together to exchange ideas, discuss sustainable solutions and collaborate to make a positive social impact,” she noted.

Her Excellency Al Ameemi added: “This pivotal initiative supports Abu Dhabi government’s priority to ensure active public participation in addressing societal challenges. To achieve this goal, Ma’an constantly works with various segments of community to find long-term solutions and sustainable partnerships required, in order to achieve inclusive community that foster the wellbeing of individuals.”

The Exchange is to begin from 16th until the 29th of March, from 10am-10pm, 2nd floor, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-

About Ma’an

Ma’an was established in February 2019 under the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi with the aim of bringing together the government, the private sector and civil society to support a culture of social contribution and participation. The authority will deliver solutions for social challenges with five main pillars of work – a Social Investment Fund, a Social Incubator Programme, Community Engagement Programmes and the introduction of a new type of public contracting, Social Impact Bonds, as well as Outreach Management.

Ma’an will support the third sector to flourish in Abu Dhabi, enabling responsible not for profit associations or foundations and social enterprises to contribute to the development of strong, active and connected communities.

Ma’an Authority for Social Contribution is an initiative under the Ghadan 21 accelerator programme, supporting Abu Dhabi to become one of the best places in the world to do business, invest, live, work and visit.

