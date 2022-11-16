The Saudi Arabian Mining Company (MA’ADEN), the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East, announced the successful renewal of its Phosphate fertilizers supply agreement with Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC).

In accordance with the agreement, Bangladesh would continue to receive around 40% of the country's estimated Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) needs through 2023 from MA’ADEN.

BADC is a government owned corporation that imports fertilizers under the umbrella of the Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture.

Commenting on the agreement, MA’ADEN’s Executive Vice President, Hassan Al-Ali, said “We are pleased to offer high quality and reliable fertilizers once again to Bangladesh, which is a key market segment for MA’ADEN. We remain committed to building our long-term relationship with the Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture and the BADC, supporting food security in the country.”

MA’ADEN is the second largest exporter of phosphate fertilizers and serves around 20% of the global market, delivering to clients in over 15 countries, with plans for further expansion..

About MA’ADEN

MA’ADEN is the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East and among the fastest-growing mining companies in the world, with revenues of SAR 26.7 billion ($7.12 billion) in 2021. We are developing the mining industry into the third pillar of Saudi economy in line with Vision 2030 and aim to be a role model in responsible and sustainable operations.

We operate 17 mines and sites, have 6,000+ direct employees and export products to over 30 countries. We are embarking on massive growth over the next 18 years across our phosphate, aluminum, gold, copper and new minerals – to leverage the Kingdom’s estimated $1.3 trillion mineral endowment.