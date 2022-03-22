Riyadh – Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), Saudi Arabia’s national mining champion and one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world, has accomplished the loading of its first cargo from its new ammonia berth in Ras Al Khair industrial city, onto one of the four new vessels that have recently joined Ma’aden’s shipping fleet.

Ma’aden’s maritime ammonia fleet now consists of seven vessels in total, which will leverage Ma’aden’s ammonia shipping capacity of 2 million metric tons per year, enabling Ma’aden to meet increased global demand.

Commenting on the news, Eng. Hassan Al Ali, Senior Vice President of Ma’aden’s Phosphate and Industrial Minerals business, said: “These new ammonia vessels will strengthen Ma’aden’s logistics capabilities and enable us to best serve our customers in a timely, safe and cost-effective manner”.

“Ma’aden’s ammonia business is an integral part of our broader phosphate portfolio and expanding our ammonia fleet will help us deliver on our ambition to protect global food security by providing farmers with optimized fertilizer products to enhance crop yields”, he added.

-Ends-