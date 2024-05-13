Experts will provide strategic direction for the future of health and invaluable insights into emerging trends and technologies

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M42, a first-of-its-kind tech-enabled global health powerhouse, has unveiled a new Advisory Board, to impactfully disrupt and transform the global health sector through personalized, preventive and precision tech.​

Comprising some of the world’s leading health and technology experts in the areas of personal remote care, pharmaceuticals, tech and longevity, the Advisory Board will drive M42’s vision to revolutionize the sustainable future of health by collaborating with international industry leaders. It will be key in guiding, advising and encouraging connections to drive industry growth. This reflects M42’s commitment to a holistic ‘health’ approach, by bringing together traditional health-tech and healthcare provisions. With a focus on preventive health solutions, M42's innovation positions it as a leading force in the global health sector.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said, “As we embark on this journey to impactfully disrupt the traditional healthcare industry, helping to put health back into our own hands, collaboration is key. I am proud to facilitate the M42 Advisory Board, collaborating with valued members who represent the pinnacle of expertise in both health and technology. The new M42 Advisory Board highlights our dedication to co-designing the future of health as we prioritize people, not just patients; health, not just healthcare; and prevention, not just treatment. We aim to encourage collaboration, drive innovation and excellence in the health-tech industry for the benefit of people across the world.”

In addition, the M42 Advisory Board will provide strategic direction for the future of health and invaluable insights into emerging trends and technologies. It will integrate environmental responsibility with health excellence and showcase a path for the industry to follow. Embracing a long-term vision, the M42 Advisory Board is committed to enhancing patient experiences worldwide and harnessing cutting-edge technologies to proactively address and prevent health issues. It seeks to build strategic partnerships that provide complementary strengths and resources to drive innovation, expand market reach and create shared value for all stakeholders.

The members of the M42 Advisory Board each bring a wealth of experience and expertise from diverse fields. The group comprises:

Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer at Microsoft

Professor Sir Chris Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Ellipses Pharma

David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School

Dr. James Mault, Chief Executive Officer of BioIntelliSense

