Doctors advise that early detection is the key to effective treatment

Danat Al Emarat and HealthPlus Family Clinics, both M42 companies, advise screening for cervical cancer from age of 25.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M42 companies, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children and HealthPlus Family Clinics, urge women from the ages 25 to 65 to discuss preventative measures and screenings to protect against cervical cancer during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Cervical cancer is a preventable disease, but it is the fourth most common type of cancer found in women.1 It is also one of the most easily treatable cancers when diagnosed early. Cervical cancer develops very slowly and occurs when cells in the cervix begin to multiply uncontrollably. Nearly all cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), with poor lifestyle habits increasing potential risk.

Since cervical cancer only produces mild symptoms, it can often be overlooked. With more aggressive forms of the cancer, patients experience pain in the pelvis, increased discharge, and irregular bleeding.

Dr. Neha Gami, Specialist in Obstetrics & Gynecology at HealthPlus Family Health Center Clinic said: “Early detection of cervical cancer is key to successful treatment. We recommend that women aged 25 to 65 years undergo screenings once every three to five years depending on their age.”

“While cervical cancer takes 10 to 20 years to develop, early detection can help determine the course of treatment. Therefore, women must consider screening every 3 years to ensure they catch the disease before it matures. It is best to speak to your gynecologist or family physician to understand the best testing options for you.”

The HPV vaccine is recommended for girls between the ages of 11 to 15. However, it can be given up to the age of 26 in selected women as catch-up vaccination. The vaccine is effective in reducing the probability of contracting an HPV infection, which increases the likelihood of developing cervical cancer and other related health complications.

Prevention and detection play an important role in ensuring that there are limited fatalities as a result of cervical cancer. Cervical cancer screening aims to detect cancer in its early stages when patients are more likely to respond to treatment. Doctors recommend routine screening, such as the Pap smear test, which detects cell abnormalities that could potentially progress to cervical cancer if left untreated.

Dr. Merlyne Robis, Specialist in Obstetrics & Gynecology at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children stated: “While women’s health has improved over the years, the importance of screening for cervical cancer remains overlooked. Screening can detect precursors and early-stage diseases of cervical cancer. It is a highly preventable disease that often goes under the radar due to poor awareness. Early detection and treatment of precursors and early-stage disease can prevent the development of invasive cervical cancer and reduce cervical cancer mortality. This is something we are trying to tackle at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children.”

“It is highly recommended that women take advantage of available preventative measures to ensure that they are maintaining good health and are receiving routine cervical cancer screenings. These tests are conducted by gynecologists and family physicians and are offered by most healthcare facilities,” concluded Dr. Robis.

Both Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children and HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers provide cervical cancer screenings and are running educational awareness campaigns and webinars in observance of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

