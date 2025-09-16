ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- M2, the UAE’s leading platform for secure, regulated, and innovative digital asset investment, has formally announced that it is focusing its efforts on becoming a dedicated digital asset wealth management platform. The firm will now focus on serving high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), family offices, institutional investors, and corporate treasuries, delivering bespoke investment solutions built for capital investors.

This strategic evolution comes amid rising global demand for institutional-grade access to the digital asset economy. A recent EY survey reported that nearly 60% of institutional investors plan to allocate over 5% of their portfolios to digital assets. M2 believes this appetite is even stronger in the UAE, as it remains one of the world’s most progressive and well-regulated digital asset jurisdictions. Yet despite the region’s depth of capital, access to secure, expert-led platforms has remained limited. M2 is addressing this gap with tailored investment strategies, institutional-grade infrastructure, and an uncompromising commitment to client service, all underpinned by best-in-class security.

This evolution marks the culmination of M2’s strategic shift toward delivering tailored digital asset strategies, services and solutions, meticulously built to meet the complex needs of institutional-grade investors. Backed by an experienced leadership team, a robust capital structure, and a trusted network of global partners, including Sui, Polygon, Ethena, Haruko, FireBlocks, NiceHash, and FearsOff for advanced cybersecurity, M2 is well-positioned to serve both regional and international clients. Its enhanced operating model enables the provision of regulated custody, yield products, liquidity solutions, and treasury optimization.

“M2’s strategic direction is founded on the belief that today’s informed investors seek more than access, they require a trusted bridge between the agility of digital asset markets and the standards of traditional wealth management,” said James Greenwood, CEO of M2. “With this in mind, we have redefined our proposition around the evolving priorities of our clients: enhanced custody, deeper engagement, and institutional-grade opportunities within the digital asset economy. M2 stands at the intersection of private capital and precision, where digital wealth is managed with the same discipline, discretion, and depth as any other asset class.”

Managing hundreds of millions of dollars of assets, M2 is well-positioned to deliver market-leading yield opportunities through strategic relationships with global partners. As one of only few firms worldwide offering Bitcoin-backed mining loans, M2 reinforces its role as a pioneer in the digital asset space. The platform can also equip institutional clients with robust APIs for seamless portfolio diversification, aligning with the standards of traditional financial providers and bridging the gap between conventional finance and the digital asset economy.

Kim Wong, Managing Director and Head of Treasury at M2, added: “M2 is built to represent the gold standard in digital asset management, engineered from the ground up for clients who demand performance, uncompromising security, and absolute trust. This strategic realignment reflects a long-considered move toward where the industry is headed, and where we are well-positioned to serve those navigating it.”