DOHA, Qatar/PRNewswire/ -- Lynk & Co made its official entry into the Qatari market on October 6th at GIMS through a collaboration with Auto Class Cars, a subsidiary of the NBK Group. Auto Class Cars will be the exclusive distributor, overseeing Lynk & Co's sales and services in Qatar.
Auto Class Cars, affiliated with Qatar's prestigious Nasser Bin Khaled Group, has a track record of success representing renowned brands like Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, MG, and Maxus in Qatar. Auto Class Cars see Lynk & Co as seamlessly integrating its distinctive value into the hearts of discerning Qatari consumers, aligning perfectly with the preferences and lifestyles of the younger generation.
In celebrating this strategic partnership, Sheikh Nawaf and Frank Zauner from the NBK Group expressed immense enthusiasm for Lynk & Co's unique positioning and its deep integration into every aspect of the customer's driving experience and lifestyle. Notably, Auto Class Cars highlighted how Lynk & Co's superior product aligns perfectly with the brand's philosophy in enhancing driving experiences and surpassing industry standards in terms of active safety and technological features.
Sheikh Nawaf articulated, "We take pride in this partnership and collaboration with Lynk & Co to represent them in Qatar. We are passionately committed to achieving our shared goals and exceeding customer expectations. Our shared values and forward-thinking ambitions make this alliance especially promising."
During the launch event, the Torch Doha skyline was illuminated with a message, conveying Lynk & Co's warm greetings to Qatar. This captivating display marked the official arrival of Lynk & Co in Qatar, emphasizing the brand's commitment to Personal, Open, and Connected values.
Lynk & Co's unwavering dedication to excellence has earned recognition across various Middle Eastern markets, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman. Now, Qatar joins this list as the brand seeks to provide a holistic consumer experience that extends beyond automobiles. Looking ahead, Lynk & Co is committed to introducing premium vehicle models into the Qatari market, promoting a customer-centered lifestyle. In collaboration with the NBK Group, Lynk & Co will establish a comprehensive dealership service system and pioneer a lifestyle experience that transcends the automotive world.
About Lynk & Co
Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is tailored for the new generation of urbanites valuing openness and connectivity. Beyond being a car brand, Lynk & Co represents a new paradigm in the automotive industry. Born with a global perspective and a commitment to openness, Lynk & Co aims to build a platform connecting people, cars, and the world.
For more information on Lynk & Co, visit www.lynkco.com
Contact:
LynkCo.me@lynkco.com
Lynk & Co's Dazzling Launch with NBK Group in Qatar
Auto Class Cars will be the exclusive distributor, overseeing Lynk & Co's sales and services in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar/PRNewswire/ -- Lynk & Co made its official entry into the Qatari market on October 6th at GIMS through a collaboration with Auto Class Cars, a subsidiary of the NBK Group. Auto Class Cars will be the exclusive distributor, overseeing Lynk & Co's sales and services in Qatar.
© Press Release 2023
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.