Riyadh: LWK + PARTNERS, proudly presents Pulse Wadi, Saudi Arabia's pioneering national technology and cybersecurity district. The project represents a bold vision for the future, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and setting a new benchmark in sustainable urban development.

Designed by LWK + PARTNERS’ global studios in collaboration with govermental and semi-governmental entities Pulse Wadi spans an impressive 600,000 square meters with a Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 1.14 million square meters and a budget of AED 12.1 billion. Our multidisciplinary team of master planners, urban designers, architects, and landscape architects have meticulously researched and envisioned a district that seamlessly integrates technological innovation, cultural heritage, and sustainable urbanism.

A Unique Vision for the Future

Pulse Wadi is strategically positioned on the outskirts of Riyadh, leveraging its proximity to national infrastructure networks and offering a distinctive, future-ready environment. Anchored by a state-of-the-art government complex, the district will house two iconic headquarters, several cultural institutions, and a dynamic cyber-research community—positioning it as Saudi Arabia’s very own Silicon Valley.

Inspired by the startling beauty of Wadi Hanifa, the masterplan introduces a striking green spine that runs through the development, creating an ecological framework where at least 60% of the area is dedicated to green spaces and xeriscape. This naturalistic and contextual approach establishes a thriving, sustainable urban ecosystem that fosters a balance between nature and innovation that seeks to sets a benchmark for new urban typologies.

Sustainability and Smart Mobility

Pulse Wadi exemplifies intelligent and grounded sustainable design with the integration of urban metabolic initiatives and the latest intelligent city technologies emerging in the Middle East inspired from across the globe. The transportation strategy emphasizes green mobility, featuring electric vehicles, autonomous taxis, and dedicated cycling, running and walking networks, while sophisticated shading strategies enhance streets and plazas encouraging pedestrian interaction and community engagement.

At the heart of the district lies the central wadi plaza—an inclusive events space designed as a cultural and democratic symbol for the people of Riyadh, honouring the rich Najdi heritage, while unifying all access points and the various tiers of commercial, recrational, retail and F&B functions – truly the heart of the development. The main complex, with its iconic stepped roof inspired by Salmani design principles, blends tradition with innovation, offering deep overhangs for natural shading and advanced ventilation systems to ensure comfort and efficiency.

A Testament to Excellence

"Pulse Wadi is not just a project; it’s a bold statement of Saudi Arabia's commitment to innovation and sustainability," said Kourosh Salehi, Global Design Principal at LWK + PARTNERS. "This development is a unique opportunity to redefine the urban fabric by integrating technology and culture, ensuring a legacy for future generations."

LWK + PARTNERS’ extensive involvement as Lead Design Consultants, Master Planners, Urban Designers, Design Architects, and Landscape Architects underscores the firm’s dedication to delivering groundbreaking solutions that push the boundaries of design excellence.

About LWK + PARTNERS

LWK + PARTNERS is a leading international architecture and design practice. Its 700+ creative minds collaborate across a network of 9 offices around the globe delivering world-class solutions to the built environment. Its wide range of services include architecture, planning & urban design, interiors, landscape, heritage conservation, building information modelling (BIM), brand experience and lighting design. With over 40 years of growth, the practice has completed many outstanding projects across different sectors, such as mixed-use, commercial, residential, education, transit-oriented developments, and leisure and public facilities developments.

LWK + PARTNERS is a member of C Cheng Holdings Limited (HKEX stock code: 1486), the first listed architectural services provider in Hong Kong and mainland China. Strong synergies and unified capabilities within the group offer unique advantages for the practice to spread leading design power around the globe.

LWK + PARTNERS believes that great design has infinite possibilities and direct positive impact to people’s lives.

www.lwkp.com

