The investment will fuel the expansion of its groundbreaking conversational analytics platform, empowering businesses to unlock hidden insights from ERP data without technical barriers.

Silicon Valley, CA — Lumi AI, a self-service data analytics and insights platform redefining how brands and retailers uncover value in their enterprise resource planning (ERP) data, is proud to announce the close of its $3.7 million seed funding round.

The round was led by AgFunder, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm focused on early-stage AI startups solving supply chain problems.

Additional participation came from B2B SaaS investors Forum Ventures, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ, Qora71 syndicate, and other angel investors.

Despite spending billions on business intelligence (BI) tools, companies with supply chains still struggle with slow, manual analytics processes. This inefficiency forces business teams to wait days for insights, leaving valuable financial opportunities buried in complex data.

Lumi AI’s platform features a chat module that serves as a personal data analyst, enabling users to explore data, generate visuals, and extract tailored insights using plain language—no coding needed—unlocking hidden value, boosting productivity, and freeing up the go-to data person(s) for more strategic initiatives.

Powered by a proprietary analytics engine and enterprise-grade controls, Lumi AI goes beyond simple text-to-SQL solutions, introducing a new category of multi-agent applications designed to streamline routine data tasks. Lumi AI can handle a wide range of queries—from straightforward to complex, even vague—delivering deeper intelligence and setting a new standard for conversational analytics, with a future vision of enabling actions and fully harnessing the potential of agentic workflows.

“We founded Lumi AI to break down the barriers between businesses and their data. With this funding, we’re accelerating our mission to help companies democratize access to intelligence and transform decision-making at scale,” shares Ibrahim Ashqar, CEO and Co-Founder of Lumi AI. “AgFunder’s expertise in supply chain innovation makes them an ideal partner to help us empower businesses globally to unlock the full potential of their operational data.”

Lumi AI will use the funds to grow its engineering and customer success teams, accelerate feature development, and support a growing roster of global customers with complex supply chain datasets. Clients span mid-sized consumer packaged goods (CPG) and third party logistics (3PL) businesses to recognizable enterprises, including an F10 retailer, one of North America’s largest meal-kit providers, a top 4 consulting firm, and the largest luxury retailer in the MENA region.

“Lumi AI is transforming the way businesses operate by making analytics accessible to everyone,” states Rob Leclerc, Managing Partner at AgFunder. “I haven’t seen that before - such incredible pull in demand across retail, grocery, manufacturing - any industry with complex supply chains. We’re excited to support their journey.”

Are you ready to experience the future of analytics? Schedule a demo at www.lumi-ai.com.

ABOUT LUMI AI:

Lumi AI redefines how companies interact with their data by empowering teams with the ability to explore operational data and extract actionable intelligence with plain language prompts, driving faster, more informed decisions.

Mid-to-large consumer packaged goods (CPG) and F10 retail clients using Lumi uncovered multi-million dollar opportunities in inventory, sales, and procurement datasets, delivering insights 517 times cheaper than internal resources, and cutting time-to-insight from 7 days to 30 seconds.