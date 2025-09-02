With ENARA by OMNIYAT establishing a benchmark, LUMENA has elevated expectations even further, setting a new tone for what commercial luxury in Dubai can mean

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OMNIYAT, the leading developer in Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape, has announced that LUMENA by OMNIYAT is now fully sold out. Unveiled on June 18, 2025, the ultra-luxury commercial development, located on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Burj Khalifa district, completed the sale of its last available space within just two months of launch.

With this impressive sales success, OMNIYAT has established its leadership in the ultra-luxury commercial real estate sector, as this latest milestone follows the recent success of ENARA by OMNIYAT, which is also fully sold out following its launch in Q2 2025. With ENARA establishing a benchmark, LUMENA has elevated expectations even further, setting a new standard for commercial luxury in Dubai.

At its initial launch, LUMENA by OMNIYAT, the ultra-luxury commercial office tower achieved Business Bay’s highest total sales value at AED 3.4 billion, underscoring the robust demand for premium workspaces in Dubai as UHNWIs from across the world continue to relocate to the city for its prosperous, business-friendly economy and elevated lifestyle offering.

Sitting at the intersection of Business Bay and Downtown Dubai, LUMENA by OMNIYAT is a work of architectural mastery, boasting signature features such as the never-before-seen Sky Theatre, and unparalleled amenities catering to the needs and desires of UHNWIs. The 48-storey tower will set a new benchmark for workplace environments in the region upon its completion in Q4 2029.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman at OMNIYAT, said: “As Dubai emerges as a global hub for the world’s elite, the success of LUMENA validates our vision to offer breathtaking spaces that raise the bar for what our clients can expect from their working and living environments. This exceptional project reflects OMNIYAT’s ongoing commitment to shaping the commercial landmarks of tomorrow, with more milestones to come.

Unparallelled amenities, five-star service

As part of OMNIYAT’s portfolio of luxury residential, commercial and hospitality properties, superior service is built into the core experience. A full suite of service offerings includes a dedicated concierge, reception, meeting room management, spa and wellness coordination, lifestyle bookings, personal services, and bespoke experiences, such as event planning, luxury travel arrangements, and private shopping. These services are managed by OMNIYAT and draw from the brand’s experience in delivering high-touch hospitality across its award-winning commercial towers, residences and hotels, including ENARA by OMNIYAT, and The Opus by OMNIYAT.

At its summit, LUMENA houses the Sky Theatre, intended for high-level forums, product launches, and executive gatherings – offering panoramic views across Dubai. It is equipped with advanced acoustics, LED walls, and modular seating to support a variety of functions.

Wellness is central to LUMENA’s philosophy. The Executive Wellness Suite, complete with high-performance training and recovery zones, is designed to support peak physical and mental performance. The Sky Pool, suspended above the city, offers a rare sense of stillness and perspective. Wellness floors on Levels 21 and 22, a private Business Club on Level 34, and an exclusive Sky Theatre and event venue at the tower’s apex offer a future-forward take on work-life synergy.

Occupants will also have exclusive access to the Executive Club, a purpose-built environment that integrates luxury, discretion, and convenience. Accessible from the upper office floors, this dedicated space offers private lounges, meeting zones, and concierge support, all tailored to the needs of senior decision-makers.

LUMENA’s amenities are integrated across the tower and podium to support productivity, wellness, and world-class executive-level experiences. An interconnected podium will house six curated retail concepts, fine dining, wellness and lifestyle facilities designed to serve building occupants and guests from the Business Bay and Downtown communities.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA and The Lana.

www.omniyat.com

