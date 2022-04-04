Dubai, UAE: Lulu Group International has donated AED 2 million to support the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest campaign for providing food supplies to the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 nations around the world.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative is organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable & Humanitarian Establishment (MBRCH), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN) and other global humanitarian and charitable institutions. It aims to directly deliver food support and parcels to beneficiaries in underprivileged communities across the world.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative is open to contributions from everyone, including individuals, institutions, economic and communal entities, and philanthropists, alongside the business community and the private sector in the UAE and abroad. It supports the disadvantaged by providing them with food supplies during the holy month of Ramadan.

Yusuff Ali, Lulu Group International’s Chairman and Managing Director, said: “We are happy, proud and privileged to be a part of this great humanitarian initiative. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has rightly said that the best of all charities is to feed a hungry person and the best of all nations is the one that keeps thinking of others. I pray Almighty Allah bless the visionary rulers of this great nation with good health and long life to continue to be a blessing to the less-privileged all over the world.”

Lulu Group's contribution will cover basic ingredients required to prepare a nutritious meal for disadvantaged families in communities covered by the initiative.

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals campaign through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

Lulu Group International was founded by businessman Yusuff Ali Musaliam in the GCC region. It is a major contributor to the region’s economic activity, with annual sales totaling $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the group operates in 22 countries across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the United States.

-Ends-