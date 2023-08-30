Positioned along a 450-metre frontage of the River Thames, Battersea Power Station offers unparalleled access to greenery and water, alongside over 100 shops, restaurants, cafes and leisure experiences, making it a haven for those seeking a harmonious urban lifestyle.



Learn more about Battersea Power Station during the event's key panel discussion, How Mixed-Use Developments Are Meeting the Needs of Modern Consumers, on 10th September at 5:15pm.



Battersea Power Station, Central London’s iconic 42-acre riverside neighbourhood nestled around the Grade II* listed Power Station, is pleased to announce its participation at Cityscape Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's premier real estate event. Taking place on September 10 to 13, 2023, under the theme The Future of Living, Battersea Power Station is set to captivate attendees with its exceptional offerings that redefine urban living.



Since its grand opening in October 2022, Battersea Power Station has undergone a remarkable transformation, establishing itself as a standout new neighbourhood in central London. The estate, with its vibrant mix of unique homes and over 100 shops, restaurants, offices and cultural venues, boasts a unique blend of history and modernity.



A self-sustaining neighbourhood with extensive shops, restaurants and green space



Positioned along a 450-metre frontage of the River Thames, Battersea Power Station offers unparalleled access to greenery and water, alongside significant retail and leisure opportunities, making it a haven for those seeking a harmonious urban lifestyle. International brands such as Rolex, Ralph Lauren and Chanel Beauty sit alongside popular high-street stores such as ZARA, giving residents fast access to an enviable mix of 100-plus British and international brands. Food enthusiasts can indulge in a culinary journey with establishments including Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen & Bar and Ladurée, among others.



One of Battersea Power Station's crown jewels is the Foster + Partners’ designed Battersea Roof Gardens, which features 436 homes and one of London's largest residential rooftop gardens. Many apartments also offer private outdoor space and innovative winter gardens that can be used all year round. Public green space includes the six-acre Power Station Park, whilst a short walk along the River Thames leads to the sprawling 200-acre Battersea Park, providing a seamless blend of nature and urbanity.



A Prime Location with Limited Residential Opportunities Remaining

Battersea Power Station's strategic location within Zone 1 London offers seamless connectivity via its own tube station, making journeys to the West End and the City a mere 15-minute ride. With a short walk to Sloane Square, the estate provides access to London's bustling cultural scene.



Limited properties remain, presenting a rare chance to secure a piece of Battersea Power Station's unique community. With 97% of completed homes now sold across the first three phases, only a small selection of properties remain within the Power Station, Prospect Place and Battersea Roof Gardens, . A selection of studio, one and two bedroom apartments are available to purchase off-plan in Koa at Electric Boulevard, due to complete by the end of 2023.



Architectural marvels by Gehry Partners and Foster + Partners stand adjacent to the Power Station, offering world-class living spaces that blend seamlessly with the estate's rich heritage. Safety and security are paramount, with 24-hour concierges, and dedicated residential areas such as private gardens and the 8,350 sq ft Sky Lounge forming part of the collection of state-of-the-art residential amenities. Families can also benefit from world-class schools and universities within easy reach.



A Neighbourhood with a Heart, Shaping the Future



Battersea Power Station is not just a development; it’s a dynamic and inclusive community. The regeneration project is set to create 20,000 new jobs, providing long-term career prospects for the local area, and creating a new town centre for London and the world to enjoy..



The vibrant neighbourhood and strong sense of community that define Battersea Power Station make it the ultimate destination for the next generation.



Meriam Makiya, Head of Residential at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said:

“Battersea Power Station is one of the most ambitious and exciting developments currently on the market, creating a new neighbourhood in Central London positioned around one of the UK’s most revered landmarks, the Grade II* listed Power Station. As well as the creation of thousands of new homes by world leading architects, we have created a self-sustaining 15-minute city, where residents can live, work, shop, play, dine and relax, moments from their front door. This mix of uses has drawn considerable interest from the Middle East, as purchasers seek a diverse neighbourhood with a rich offering.”



To learn more about Battersea Power Station and its role in the future of urban living, don’t miss the team at Cityscape Saudi Arabia, exhibiting at Stand H1.U60 – UK Pavilion and participating in an information panel at 5:15 on Sunday 10th September, titled ‘How Mixed-Use Developments Are Meeting the Needs of Modern Consumers’.



For further information on Battersea Power Station, please visit www.batterseapowerstation.co.uk and follow @BatterseaPwrStn to keep up to date with the latest news and events.



About Battersea Power Station:

Battersea Power Station is one of central London’s largest, most visionary new riverside neighbourhoods. The regeneration project is seeing the creation of a vibrant, mixed-use destination offering a community of homes, shops, restaurants, offices, culture and leisure venues, as well as 19 acres of public space, all serviced by an extension to the London Underground Northern Line.



The Battersea Power Station project covers 42 acres and includes 3.5m sq ft of mixed commercial space, together with over 4,000 new homes.



Over 100 shops, restaurants, bars and unique leisure experiences, as well as approx. 550,000 sq ft of office space and over 1,600 homes, have been completed across the first three phases - Circus West Village, the Grade II* listed Power Station and Electric Boulevard – with more to come in the future phases.



With the Zone 1 Battersea Power Station Underground station on the Northern Line Extension, the estate is only a 15 minute journey from the West End and the City. It also has its very own Uber Boat by Thames Clippers pier and is 15 minute journey from Embankment, 20 minutes from Blackfriars, 30 minutes from Putney and 40 minutes from Canary Wharf. Battersea Power Station is easily accessible by bus, bike, car and train too.



The successful regeneration of Battersea Power Station will create 20,000 new jobs, generating long term career opportunities for local residents. A new NHS medical facility is also being built.



The wider Battersea Power Station development is owned by a consortium of Malaysian investors comprised of S P Setia (40%), Sime Darby Property (40%) and The Employees’ Provident Fund (20%), with the commercial assets within the Power Station building now being directly owned by Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) and EPF.