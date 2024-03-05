Bahrain – Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) successfully delivered the first shipment of the Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors to Bahrain.

The PAC-3 MSE’s advanced capabilities will improve Bahrain’s air and missile defense capabilities and support security in the region. This is the first of several shipments to deliver PAC-3 MSEs to the country.

“PAC-3 MSE is a combat-proven Hit-to-Kill interceptor that can defend against tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, advanced threats, and aircraft,” said Brenda Davidson, vice president of PAC-3 Programs. “PAC-3 MSE will help Bahrain deter evolving regional threats and defend its national integrity.”

PAC-3 uses Hit-to-Kill technology to defend against threats through direct body-to-body contact that delivers exponentially more kinetic energy on the target than can be achieved with blast-fragmentation mechanisms. Fifteen nations have chosen PAC-3 to provide advanced air and missile defense capabilities.

