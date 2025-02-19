The Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) is a significant industrial area in the UAE housing several factories and a port. In line with TAQA Transmission's long-term strategy for grid development, ICAD-4 will be one of the stations constructed to support the retirement of Sas Al Nakheel generation plant and to meet the increasing load requirement of Abu Dhabi’s mega projects underway.

Linxon scope of supply includes a 400 kV GIS switchgear, a 220 kV GIS, a 33 kV GIS, 500 MVA power transformers, along with control and protection, Substation Control and Monitoring System (SCMS), Telecom and LDC Integration and all associated civil construction, firefighting, and MEP works on EPC turnkey basis. The ICAD-4 power substation commission date is planned for 2028.

“The new awarded substation builds on Linxon’s long time experience in the region and supports our goals of developing infrastructure to help cities grow and communities expand”, said Hassan Merhi, Managing Director for Linxon Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

For more information, please contact:

Kristina Holmström Matses

Head of Communications

media.enquiries@linxon.com

About Linxon

Founded in 2018, Linxon combines AtkinsRéalis’ project management expertise and Hitachi Energy’s industry-leading technological knowledge in a partnership forming a leading engineering company. Linxon is delivering the infrastructure that people rely on every day - to realize the energy transition and power a carbon-free planet. We offer turnkey substation and electrification solutions for power generation, transportation, battery energy storage systems, and data centers. www.linxon.com