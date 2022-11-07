Riyadh, KSA – LinkShadow, a leading Cybersecurity Analytics Platform, is set to make a presence for the second time at Black Hat KSA, organized by Saudi Federation of Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP), and Informa Tech. There, LinkShadow will demonstrate its newest feature, the Attack Surface powered by Metaverse.

This specialized feature allows security teams to monitor, discover, and recommend the best security practices for various infrastructure components to gain a thorough understanding of the attack surface for all assets, at any given moment.

Fadi Sharaf, LinkShadow’s Regional Sales Director, further explains. “Using this technology, organizations will be able to see what their threat adversaries are unaware of and give security teams the edge to eliminate unexpected attacks on their infrastructure. Through a rich virtual environment, they will be able to actively interact with resources, threats, and potential attackers.” He also adds, “Black Hat is one of the most innovative tech platforms and we would like our customers to personally experience the unique capabilities of the Attack Surface Powered by Metaverse feature through live demos that our teams would be conducting at our stand. So, meet us there.”

LinkShadow’s participation at Black Hat MEA allows the company to broaden its brand recognition across the region and showcase innovative features at a large-scale. Black Hat proves to be an excellent opportunity for LinkShadow to foster relationships with partners, customers, and alliances in the region.

The importance of cybersecurity is becoming more apparent as Saudi Arabia moves towards Vision 2030, and businesses must stay ahead of the latest threats to protect their data and network. LinkShadow works towards this common vision by striving to provide its customers with a robust cybersecurity solution.

Meet the team at Black Hat MEA 2022 at H3 - H50, between 15th and 17th November 2022 for more insights and latest updates on the LinkShadow Cybersecurity Analytics Platform.

More Info: https://www.linkshadow.com/blackhat

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a US-registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. It is pioneered by a team of highly skilled solution architects, product specialists, and programmers with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyber-attacks, zero-day malware, and ransomware, while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments. For more information, visit www.linkshadow.com

Ann Paterson | VP of Marketing

LinkShadow | E: ann@linkshadow.com