Dubai, UAE— LinkShadow announced today an integration combining Fortinet FortiGate Next Generation Firewalls (NGFW) and LinkShadow Cybersecurity Analytics Platform. The integration equips security teams to uncover zero-day threats with proactive threat detection and defense by getting full visibility from Fortinet Firewalls around the defense activities.

Linkshadow Cybersecurity Analytics Platform, the most Innovative User and Entity Behavioral Analytics Platform in Frost Radar for 2020, provides customers with unparalleled detection of the most sophisticated threats. The Linkshadow Cybersecurity Analytics Platform enhances an organization’s defense and accelerates incident response by utilizing Artificial Intelligence based Machine Learning to analyze events, perform UEBA and cutting-edge Threat Hunting.

The integration of LinkShadow and FortiGate Next Generation Firewall comprehends the lifecycle of User and Entity Behavioral Analytics, and Threat Hunting, and accommodates highly automated, complex incident response, to deliver faster results and facilitate an adaptive defense against the most sophisticated and unknown attacks.

Powered by Fortinet’s custom-built SPUs, FortiGate Next Generation Firewalls (NGFWs), a 12x Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls, deliver industry-leading enterprise security to protect any edge at scale for customers around the globe. As part of Fortinet’s unique Security-Driven Networking approach, which deeply integrates an organization’s network infrastructure and security architecture, the FortiGate NGFW is the only cybersecurity solution on the market that provides natively integrated Secure SD-WAN and ZTNA capabilities without requiring additional licensing to improve security, reduce costs and complexity, and simplify network operations.

Fortinet FortiGate Next Generation Firewalls feed LinkShadow Cybersecurity Analytics Platform with the insights needed for the cybersecurity analytics by collecting raw syslogs for the Blocked Traffic. The block logs or deny hits are the network traffic logs that are blocked by the FortiGate NGFW for reasons that apply to Access Denied Policy, Anomalous activity, and suspicious access. LinkShadow Cybersecurity Analytics Platform uses Advanced Machine Learning Algorithms to track unusual activities, pinpoint malicious connections, detect suspected communications, and dive deep into anomalous activities. The Analyst can then send an action to FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall to act against the threat directly from LinkShadow Cybersecurity Analytics Platform, which preempts an attack at an early stage and aids faster resolution.

“Today, most breaches are zero-day exploits, leaving no scope for detection or mitigation. Lack of timely intelligence cripples security teams, posing a panic situation, and brings businesses to a stand-still followed by huge financial ramifications,” said Fadi Sharaf, Regional Sales Director, LinkShadow. “It is critical to deploy automated cybersecurity tools driven by Artificial Intelligence that can detect and mitigate an anomaly well in advance and save the day. With this robust integration, LinkShadow gains full visibility into the application layers to monitor abnormal connections and data exfiltration which are proactively stopped by FortiGate Next Generation Firewall before posing a threat,” Fadi Sharaf added.

Fortinet’s technology alliance partners build on Fortinet products and solutions to help customers get even more value from their security deployments. Technology alliance partners are a key part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, which enables the development and delivery of truly comprehensive, end-to-end security solutions that can dynamically adapt to the evolving network architecture as well as the changing threat landscape. Alliance solutions provide customers with more effective security, and are pre-integrated, saving time and resources in deployment, operations, and support. Please visit the Fortinet Technology Alliance Partner page for more information about this program.

-Ends-

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a US registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. It is pioneered by a team of highly skilled solution architects, product specialists and programmers with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyber-attacks, zero-day malware and ransomware, while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments. For more information, visit www.linkshadow.com

Ann Paterson | VP of Marketing

LinkShadow | E: ann@linkshadow.com