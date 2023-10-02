Dubai, UAE: Come October, the buzz around Breast Cancer Awareness experiences phenomenal momentum to highlight precautions and causes. Despite being a global movement, the harmful effects of chemical-infused makeup leading to the possibility of cancer haven't received as much attention.

Revolutionizing the organic makeup industry by formulating 100% chemical-free makeup; Liht Organics continues its awareness drive to leverage the Breast Cancer Awareness movement in October. As part of this initiative, the premium and multi-award- winning brand will organise three masterclasses in October at Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Yas Mall highlighting the harmful effects of cancer-causing chemicals in makeup. In addition, the brand in association with Zulekha Hospital, will offer its masterclass event attendees a free breast cancer screening and a free consultation with a general surgeon or oncologist.

Speaking of the partnership Nerissa Low (Founder, Liht Organics) said "When we say ‘Living in Her Time’ at Liht Organics, we mean a lot more than just being ambitious and fearless. Women are multi-tasking on various fronts and often tend to ignore their health. By aligning our brand narrative with Pink October, we want women to know that makeup isn't just about applying it to your skin and feeling gorgeous. Makeup products are absorbed and some products can also enter our bloodstream. The effects of harmful chemicals present in makeup are linked with cancer; hence, women must know what they wear. As we renew our partnership with Zulekha Hospital to spread awareness on Breast Cancer; I'm sure attendees will feel empowered to make healthy choices."

Liht Organics Masterclass will provide in-depth information on clean beauty alternatives. Backed by research, the brand will also discuss cancer-causing chemicals and the immediate need to embrace organic, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free vegan makeup that's good for the environment too. The masterclass will also essentially discuss the chemicals present in everyday makeup and skincare products and their harmful effects on our health as well as the environment. By making the event and screening free and open to all participants, Liht Organics and Zulekha Hospital want to normalize preventive check-ups and educate women on noticing differences in their bodies. While early detection through procedures like Mammography remains key to recovery; making healthy choices in daily life wherever possible is also important.

Contributing her views on the free screening drive; Zanubia Shams (Co-Chairperson, Zulekha Hospital) said “Breast Cancer Awareness has reached far and wide over the years but when brands like Liht Organics take the lead to highlight the darker side of chemical-infused cosmetics; we’re happy to extend support to accelerate the drive. Over the last 12 years, Zulekha Hospital has had 15000 plus women availing free preventive screenings at the hospital facilities. We hope that this year too, many come forward to educate themselves at the masterclass as well as avail of free screening to understand procedure and the importance of early detection.”

The Liht Organic masterclass will take place on October 7, 13 and 27 at FACES in Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Yas Mall respectively from 2 pm to 3 pm. The free screening at Zulekha Hospital will take place throughout October and November.

About Liht Organics:

Officially launched in March 2019, Liht (pronounced as light) Organics was founded by Nerissa Low and promises award-winning organic makeup that is not just safe and benefical for your skin and body, and can also heal and improve your complexion with regular use.

Liht aims to provide a luxurious experience with every application. Its wide range of long-lasting, intensely pigmented, and ultra-nourishing makeup allows you to express yourself in every mood and season.

Liht also guarantees that you are investing in your long term health through the use of quality products made with a high percentage of USDA-certified organic ingredients, no nanoparticles or harmful chemicals, and are vegan and cruelty-free.

Through advocating the use of organic and natural makeup, Liht fosters a nurturing relationship with the planet. You get to look and feel healthy and beautiful, while looking after the wellbeing of our earthly home!

For editorial enquiries, please contact Matrix PR

Gazala Parker – gazala@matrixdubai.com

Ambika Jadeja – ambika@matrixdubai.com