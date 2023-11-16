M42 is keen on raising awareness and providing world-class care to diabetic patients through its assets

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: In a symbolic gesture of solidarity and commitment to global health and diabetes awareness, M42 partners illuminated their facades in blue for World Diabetes Day.

Celebrated on the 14th of November, the occasion saw prominent landmarks, including Mubadala Tower, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Amana Healthcare, Danat Al Emarat Women & Children’s Hospital, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, bathed in blue—the universal symbol for diabetes awareness.

With the UAE having one of the world’s highest diabetes prevalence rates, at 12.3 percent and affecting an estimated 1.2 million individuals according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), M42 is determined in its mission to raise awareness and deliver world-class care to diabetic patients through its healthcare partners.

World Diabetes Day is observed on the same day as Sir Frederick Banting’s birthday, who discovered the hormone insulin. This year's theme, “know your risk, know your response,” highlights the importance of proactivity and early intervention to limit the escalation of the disease. Given the close association of diabetes with other ailments such as kidney health complications, cardiovascular issues, obesity, and cancer, the proactive management of diabetes is crucial.

In line with this goal, M42’s Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, a long-standing diabetes care center, is dedicated to providing world-class diabetes care services, community education for heightened awareness, and advanced research initiatives. Beyond this, M42 is committed to enabling transformational care that will make diabetes an easier-to-manage condition.

The symbolic act of lighting buildings in blue serves as a powerful call to action, urging a collective response to diabetes as a public health priority and fostering a community that is not only aware but actively engaged in promoting a healthier future.

