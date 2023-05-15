Dubai, UAE: La Sirène, a new urban lifestyle eatery and terrace, has opened its doors in April, bringing a piece of Lebanon to Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites. Dubai’s latest destination for stylish casual dining, La Sirène’s menu draws from Beirut’s contemporary café culture melded together with flavourful Mediterranean cuisine.



Core specialities in the stylish new restaurant are a marriage between tradition and modernity, playing on the Levant region’s classics with some bold and unexpected twists. There is a focus on stunning seafood, Lebanese street food that has been stylishly refined, and some favourite classics as a nod to the region’s deep culinary roots. Portions are generous with platters designed for sharing, inviting guests to traverse the gourmet landscape of Lebanon. Delicious desserts and hubbly bubbly on the terrace come highly recommended, paired with the stunning scene of Dubai’s skyline that features the triple treat of Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab views.



Sahtain! The menu includes a variety of mezzes, breads and wraps, salads, fresh fish and seafood, meats, and traditional desserts like baklava. Signature dishes include a Lebanese Seabass Sayadiyah, a classic fish and rice dish with a signature roasted fish sauce, fried onions, pine nuts, and of course, sayadiyah rice. The Tiger Prawns and Avocado Salad is a perfect choice both as a starter and a light dish, which consists of a quintessential tossing of Lebanese aromatic boiled prawns, avocado mash, and extra virgin lemon dressing. Get a taste of the Mediterranean Sea with La Sirène’s Crisp Red Snapper, which consists of a ragout of potatoes, onions, artichokes, and green olives, tomato and coriander mash, tahini and pine nuts sauce, and black lemon powder.



The name ‘Sirène’ derives from the French word for ‘mermaid’, which signifies the venue’s ode to the sea through authentic Lebanese cuisine and hospitality, capturing the spirit of Beirut’s urban seaside and culinary metropole with a forward-looking approach. The restaurant’s music and entertainment will transport guests to the various golden eras of the “Pearl of the Middle East”. The service imbues the true soul of Lebanese hospitality, highlighting warmth and abundance. Its interior complements this with materials sourced from various parts of the country, not only to instill authenticity, but also to underline the warm sensation that will hopefully make guests feel like they’re simply coming home. Walls are adorned by vibrant and bold paintings of one of the most important contemporary painters of Lebanon, Michel Rouhana, who created seven pieces specifically for La Sirène with his signature style of using natural phenomena like waves to imbue a sense of spiritual and emotional depth.



La Sirène is truly a destination that allows a dialogue between the sensibilities of old and new. Discover contemporary Lebanese cuisine and hospitality in this stunning setting.



La Sirène is located at Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites right by the Palm Jumeirah and will be open for lunch from 12:00pm to 3:00pm, and dinner from 6:00pm to 10:00pm. For reservations, call +971 4 604 2220 or email lasirene.vpvd@avanihotels.com. Visit the website www.avanihotels.com/en/palm-dubai for more information.