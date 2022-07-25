UAE: Liferay, Inc., which develops an enterprise level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), today announced the launch of its Solutions Marketplace to offer accelerator solutions including customer portals, intranets, and supply-chain solutions. This will help companies jumpstart the tailored digital experiences they create on the Liferay platform.

"The marketplace is a key part of Liferay's overall vision to deliver the best cloud platform for tailored solutions. Our goal is to meet highly specialized B2B, B2C, and B2E use cases for businesses who need tailored digital solutions but don’t want to build from scratch, saving resources to focus on generating value for their customers, partners, and suppliers", said Bryan Cheung, CEO of Liferay.

The Marketplace complements Liferay's low code capabilities and extensions architecture, further reducing the complexity of developing, launching, maintaining and evolving tailored solutions on the Liferay platform.

Developed by Liferay and its partners, the solutions offered in the marketplace address business challenges in industries such as manufacturing, insurance, government, retail, and financial services. "Our partners are highly experienced in using the Liferay platform in a vast range of use cases. Marketplace empowers our customers to leverage these high-quality solutions that are already tested and utilized in the market", added Bryan Cheung.

The first phase of the Solutions Marketplace launch includes the availability of more than 20 solutions, with new solutions being added regularly. Liferay will continue to enhance their marketplace into 2023 by allowing companies to transact and interact directly with solution providers using additional features in their new Liferay Experience Cloud offering.

The Liferay Marketplace including the new Solutions Marketplace and the Apps Marketplace is now available on: https://marketplace.liferay.com/solutions

For more information, go to: https://www.liferay.com/blog/liferay-experience/liferay-solutions-marketplace