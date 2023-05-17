Dubai, UAE: Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, will be showcasing its next-generation product portfolio at GITEX Africa 2023, one of the most important events in the African technology industry. The event will be held from May 31st to June 2nd, 2023 in Marrakech, and Lexar will be exhibiting at their stand on Central Aisle, Booth 4C-35

“Lexar has been a trusted leading global brand of memory solutions for more than 25 years. Our participation at GITEX Africa 2023, is a part of our long-term strategic vision, to meet the growing demand for technology across the continent. The company is actively present in Morocco, as the country is certainly playing a crucial role to assist and support Africa’s rapidly expanding digital economy,” said Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa, CIS and Indian subcontinent, Lexar.

GITEX Africa 2023 is a perfect opportunity for Lexar to showcase its award-winning portfolio designed to specifically meet the unique needs of African consumers that are focused on quality, performance, and reliability. Lexar’s state-of-the-art photography, videography, and gaming portfolio of memory and storage solutions, which includes, SDXC™, SDHC™, microSD™, CFExpress™ cards, card readers, DRAMs, internal SSDs, portable SSDs, and USB flash drives.

“We foresee many opportunities for Lexar, as there is an increasingly rapid technology adoption and growing demand by the urban African population. We are looking forward to developing strategic engagements, building connections, and meeting with key stakeholders from the African tech ecosystem,” concluded Oubida.

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been a trusted leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB flash drives, card readers, and solid-state drives. With so many options, it’s easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs. All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs with thousands of digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability. Lexar products are available worldwide at major retail and e-tail stores. For more information or support, visit http://www.lexar.com.