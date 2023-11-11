Doha, Qatar – Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (the “Bank” or “Lesha Bank”) announces that it is the first bank in the Middle East and Africa to successfully complete the Temenos Transact R23 upgrade within a remarkable four-month timeframe. This accomplishment solidifies Lesha Bank’s pioneering role in the next-generation core banking upgrades, highlighting the Bank's dedication to cutting-edge technology and the continual enhancement of client service standards.

The seamless transition to Temenos Transact R23 showcases the Bank's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements as a key strategic move. This landmark upgrade achieved with the invaluable support of Vismaya and TTF, marks a crucial step in aligning the Bank with global industry standards, enhancing operational efficiency, and ensuring a superior banking experience for its clients. Emphasizing its dedication to enhancing client convenience, the transition to Temenos R23 platform solidifies the Bank's position at the forefront of banking innovation.

Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, CEO of Lesha Bank commented: "We are delighted to have completed this major system modernization with Temenos. To be live on the new platform so quickly is a huge achievement and a giant leap forward for the Bank. It puts us closer with the world's leading financial institutions operating on the most advanced core technology with best-in-class banking and payment capabilities. The successful upgrade underscores our commitment to operational excellence and meeting global financial technology standards as part of our long term digitization strategy. By meeting global financial technology standards, we are positioning ourselves towards the forefront of innovation, so that we may adapt and thrive in the rapidly evolving landscape of the digital era."

The upgraded Temenos banking platform equips Lesha Bank with enhanced functionality and pre-integrated banking capabilities, allowing the Bank to streamline operations and embrace automation. Moreover, the integration of the latest securities components and the utilization of Temenos payments hub further underscore Lesha Bank's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology for the potential benefit of its esteemed clients.

This milestone achievement not only marks a technological leap for Lesha Bank but also reaffirms its commitment to continual excellence in the realm of banking technology.

Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari’a-compliant Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).