UAE wellness real estate market set to grow from AED 503 million in 2024 to AED 31 billion by 2027

Over 16,000 trees, botanical gardens, and crystal-clear lagoons create a wellness-first lifestyle

The community is set to deliver around 800+ homes, with prices starting at AED 1,600 per sq. ft.

Dubai, UAE – LEOS Developments proudly announces the launch of a master community, the company’s first large-scale master-planned community in Dubai and one of its most significant undertakings to date, with a gross development value exceeding AED 5 billion.

Strategically located in Wadi Al Safa 5 within Dubailand, at the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66) and Emirates Road (E611), across from the Dubai Outlet Mall, LEOS’ new masterplan offers exceptional connectivity to key districts while providing a resort-style living experience. Just 16 minutes from Downtown Dubai, it combines tranquillity and convenience in one of the city’s fastest-growing areas.

The project is developed in close collaboration with Dubai Holding, reflecting a shared commitment to delivering sustainable, design-led communities that align with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, a blueprint to make Dubai the world’s best city to live, work and visit.

Rui Liu, Founder and Chairman of LEOS Developments, said, “The new masterplan marks a defining milestone for our company to become a major developer in Dubai. Developed in close collaboration with Dubai Holding, it embodies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality of life, which are the very principles that underpin the Dubai 2040 Vision. We are honoured to contribute to this city’s continued evolution as a global model for master-planned communities.”

The master community reinforces the emirate’s reputation as a global benchmark for community living and innovation, aligning with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, along with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The master community represents a new standard in wellness-focused, sustainable living, set amidst over 16,000 trees, botanical gardens, and crystal-clear lagoons. Residents will enjoy a holistic lifestyle defined by green spaces, open-air amenities, and design excellence. The community will roll out in phases, beginning with Regent’s Park, which features three- to four-bedroom townhouses and five- to seven-bedroom villas. In total, more than 800+ homes will be delivered, with prices starting from AED 1,600 per sq. ft. and a down payment of only 5%.

The UAE’s wellness real estate market is projected to grow from AED 503 million in 2024 to nearly AED 31 billion by 2027, underscoring the country’s rising focus on health, sustainability, and quality of life. LEOS’s new masterplan is designed to lead this transformation, embodying a lifestyle where wellness and modern living converge.

The community offers a curated mix of premium villas and townhouses, surrounded by water features, landscaped parks, retail boulevards, and a comprehensive range of leisure, wellness, and family amenities. Facilities include padel and tennis courts, yoga studios, cycling tracks, outdoor gyms, botanical gardens, children’s play areas, swimming pools, and a clubhouse. Homes will additionally feature smart technology integration and EV-ready garages, fully aligned with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

LEOS Developments continues to record strong performance within the UAE’s real estate market, achieving multi-billion-dirham sales across its Dubai portfolio and maintaining a development pipeline exceeding AED 15 billion scheduled for delivery within the next 12 months. This sustained momentum reflects the company’s confidence in Dubai’s long-term growth and its dedication to shaping the future of community living.

About LEOS Developments

LEOS Developments is the only truly British real estate developer to achieve outstanding success in Dubai’s highly competitive mainstream property market. With deep roots in prestigious UK heritage and an impressive portfolio of landmark developments in London, LEOS has uniquely positioned itself as the fastest-ever developer to earn Master Developer status in Dubai, setting new industry benchmarks for speed, innovation, and execution.

An official AFC Bournemouth Premier League sponsor, LEOS Developments specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, offering an end-to-end suite of services, from land sourcing to asset management. With a growing portfolio of world-class communities in Meydan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubailand, and LEOS’ new masterplan, LEOS continues to redefine global real estate standards, blending authentic British excellence with exceptional performance.

To know more about LEOS Developments, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/.

For media inquiries contact:

Kashish Punjabi | Amjad Mkayed | Srishti Soni

Ruder Finn Atteline

Email: leos@ruderfinnatteline.com