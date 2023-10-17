Dubai, UAE – Global technology brand Lenovo maintains a striking presence at this years GITEX 2023. The brand perfectly aligns under the mega-event’s theme of The Year to Imagine AI in Everything and makes its mark through a holistic approach complete with an experiential zone.



During the large-scale event, Lenovo welcomes visitors and customers to its booth where AI and its seamless integration into our daily lives will be showcased. The booth takes customers and visitors through a series of real-life scenarios that will highlight Lenovo’s implementation of AI in technology that we use every day, from our buildings, grocery shops, to offices, to classrooms all the way up to critical infrastructure such as citizen safety, energy, civil defense, aviation logistics and so on.



Commenting on the participation at the event, Alaa Bawab, General Manager, Lenovo Infrastructure Group, META said, “We are excited and proud to come back to GITEX this year, as the event has always brought together some of the brightest minds in the industry and the latest in technological innovation. We look forward to being a part of the grand-scale event which is an opportunity for us to showcase our latest advancements while also being a springboard for meeting new customers and partners alike.” Bawab further added, “The theme of GITEX this year aligns with our company commitments towards Artificial Intelligence, which plays a significant role in our vision. We work strongly towards our AI strategy, be it through large-scale investments, programs or even new initiatives. As of now Lenovo is ranked third globally for AI hardware infrastructure and the leading provider of omniverse and OVX in the cloud and on premises. Additionally, our ThinkSystem model uses the most powerful universal GPU accelerator to deliver powerful performance that is used in LLM inference and retraining, graphics and video applications.”



As part of its drive towards AI, Lenovo recently announced a record achievement of over $2billion revenue from AI infrastructure. Over the course of the next three years, Lenovo will commit a further US$1 billion in investment for AI keeping in its sights AI devices, AI-ready and AI-optimized computing infrastructure, and embedded AI generated content into the intelligent solutions of vertical industries to help customers improve their productivity.



Mohammed Hilili, General Manager, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group, GULF mentioned, “We strongly believe in evolving, but with our customers in mind. Today, Lenovo is moving to become more of a solutions provider with the goal of serving our customers better, especially in today’s age of AI. This pivot in our overall strategy means we will be able to provide our customers with better access to end-to-end solutions, starting from hardware to software infrastructure, allowing them to realize their AI potential.”



Supporting this change is where the establishment of Lenovo’s Solutions and Services Group comes in. The concept of As-a-service is the new trend in the industry, and the Lenovo TruScale solution is the perfect example of this change. This change supports Lenovo’s beliefs in the democratization of technologies such as AI to consumers and businesses. This is where its TruScale solution comes into play, which takes care of the upfront costs of AI infrastructure, providing consumers with the flexibility of a cloud-like, pay-as-you-go model for their on-premises infrastructure. Through this solution, customers can scale their computing, storage, and networking resources up or down as needed, without the burden of upfront capital expenses.



Visitors can also explore how systems from Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) work together with Lenovo’s PCs and Smart Devices (PCSD) business unit, to the evolving ecosystem of smart devices, AI and high-performance computing.