Dubai, UAE: Leminar Air Conditioning Company, the largest HVAC and plumbing products distribution company in the Middle East, signed a distribution agreement with AEG Power Solutions, a global provider of power supply systems and solutions for critical applications. The agreement marks Leminar’s foray into the power generation industry while enhancing its data centre services through the addition of another esteemed partner to its diverse portfolio.

AEG Power Solutions ensures the continuous power availability and the safe operation of critical applications through a wide portfolio of power supply systems and services. Renowned for its distinctive expertise and world-class engineering, the company designs and delivers solutions for secure power supply through offerings such as AC and DC UPS, battery chargers, rectifier systems, and customised UPS systems as well as solutions for the energy transition like battery energy storage and hydrogen production processes.

Commenting about the partnership, Frédéric Salon, Vice President Sales, AEG Power Solutions said, “AEG Power Solutions’ partnership with Leminar Air Conditioning Company will enable it to ensure the continuous availability of power and the safe operation of critical applications in the global market. The alliance will fortify our presence in the Middle East, enabling us to further expand our market reach through Leminar’s extensive network and distribution channels."

Kartik Raval, General Manager, Leminar Air Conditioning Company said, “Leminar’s partnership with AEG Power Solutions will allow it to offer innovative solutions spanning the oil & gas operation, power generation, transportation, data and IT sectors. The agreement will enhance Leminar’s ability to meet the growing requirements of the HVAC industry, specifically regarding the provision of data centre solutions, while expanding AEG Power Solutions' market reach for their commercial UPS systems through Leminar’s extensive distribution channels.”