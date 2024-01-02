Beirut, Lebanon – The Energy Strategies Summit, a dynamic beacon of industry expertise, is set to ignite Lebanon's energy sector with its upcoming edition on February 8, 2024. Blending physical and virtual spaces, this hybrid summit is a pivotal gathering for energy industry stakeholders, offering a comprehensive platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic discussions.

Designed to revitalize and reshape the industry, the Energy Strategies Summit has consistently pushed the boundaries of knowledge and progress. The 2020 inaugural edition brought together luminaries from the energy field, sparking transformative ideas and fostering collaboration amidst unprecedented challenges.

Fast forward to the present day, the Energy Strategies Summit continues to evolve. The upcoming edition, scheduled for February 8, 2024, will adopt a hybrid format, transcending geographical boundaries to engage industry stakeholders from diverse locations.

At its core, the summit offers analytic panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. A new addition is the interactive B2B matchmaking platform, providing a digital arena for companies to showcase their products, services, and projects, fostering strategic alliances and meaningful connections within the energy sector.

Agenda:

Panel Discussions: Strategies for Energy Transition: Dive into the intricacies of energy transition strategies in our upcoming panel discussion. Topics include the Ministry of Environment's role in Lebanese decarbonization, investment status aiming for near-zero emissions, the transformative potential of the gas industry, and the significant impact of high-efficiency cogeneration.

Sustainability vs. Cost: How can Lebanon balance the need for sustainable EV infrastructure with the financial challenges the country is facing?

Strategies for Value Chains: Explore the future of energy value from advancing hydrogen technologies to the wind industry's potential in Lebanon, we'll cover it all. Dive into electric batteries, integrated industries, and collaborative strategies. Discover the latest in digitalization, circular economy practices, and policy impacts.

Strategies for Energy Security: Discover the essentials of energy security in our panel discussion, in which we'll delve into strategies for easy access to new energy resources, the development of cutting-edge generation capacities, optimal heating solutions for urban areas, and addressing energy poverty. Explore incentives for responsible consumption, power storage tech, energy efficiency, and increasing interconnection capacity.

Keynote Presentation: Energizing Efficiency: Unlocking the Potential of Optimized Energy Systems.

The Energy Strategies Summit stands as a testament to Lebanon's energy community's resilience and determination. It reflects a journey of knowledge sharing, innovation, and collective drive to propel Lebanon's energy sector into an era of transformation and progress.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Raluca Buna

raluca@worldelitesolutions.com

+961.76.523.688

About The Energy Strategies Summit:

The Energy Strategies Summit is an annual event dedicated to driving progress in Lebanon's energy sector. With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and sustainability, it serves as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to shape the future of energy in Lebanon.

Event Website: www.essummit.live

Event Hashtags: #ESS2024 #LebanonEnergyFuture