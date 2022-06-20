BEIRUT – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has signed an agreement with the American University of Culture & Education (AUCE) to accredit the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International Diploma in IT Skills (TAG- DIT) certificate as one of the University's advanced scientific and technological tools.

The agreement was signed by TAG.Global’s Lebanon Office Executive Director, Mr. Habib Antoun, and the AUCE Vice President, Dr. Hani Haidoura.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Antoun expressed TAG.Global’s gratitude in cooperating with the University, especially in fighting digital illiteracy, as well as the Organization’s keenness to cooperate in various fields such as training and capacity building in specialized programs and scientific conferences. At the same time, he commended the University's outstanding academic and technical role in Lebanon.

For his part, Dr. Haidoura stated that the University experiences a great qualitative leap, mainly in terms of specializations and professional certificates, that are directed to labor market, despite Lebanon’s difficult economic conditions. He further affirmed the University’s pride in cooperating with TAG.Global to achieve common goals of qualifying members of the Lebanese and Arab community in digital field.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Burhan Al Ashkar representative of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Culture and Media in Lebanon, , Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Rania Karam, Head of International Relations at AUCE, Prof. Pierre Al-Khoury, and AUCE Dean of Faculty of Arts and Science, Dr. Abbass Nasser.

Mr. Al Ashkar reaffirmed Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s keenness on supporting Lebanese students during the economic conditions Lebanon is experiencing today, pointing to His Excellency’s instructions to devote all TAG.Global’s potential as well as its educational and training programs for the purpose of empowering all students to benefit from these programs at lower cost.

For his part, Dr. Al-Khoury recalled Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s professional journey; which was full of obstacles and challenges, stressing that determination and persistence are the basis for overcoming difficulties and achieving local, regional and international achievements.

It is worth mentioning that the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International Diploma in IT Skills (TAG-DIT) program was previously offered in cooperation with the Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) - University of Cambridge, and has become the property of TAG.Global. This decision came after 16 years of considerable experience in developing and managing the TAG-DIT certificate as well as training and awarding certificates for more than a quarter of a million Arab citizens in many Arab countries through the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh E-Training Center. Moreover, a number of ministries of education in the Arab countries accredit this diploma as part of the educational curriculum in universities and schools, and as an introduction course to Computer Science specialty.

